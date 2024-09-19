NOBU HOSPITALITY: The Official Opening of Nobu Bangkok at 'EA' Rooftop at The Empire, the Announcement of Nobu Residences Bangkok, and the Groundbreaking of The Plaza Athénée Nobu Hotel and Spa Bangkok Were Celebrated with a Special Sake Ceremony

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Bangkok together with Thailand's leading integrated lifestyle real-estate group Asset World Corporation (AWC), celebrated its grand opening with a sake ceremony, symbolizing good fortune and the beginning of this exciting new chapter. Located on the 57th and 58th floors and rooftop of The Empire at the heart of Bangkok's CBD, Nobu Bangkok delivers an extraordinary dining experience, blending the luxurious aesthetics of Thai and Japanese design. Conceptualized by the world-renowned Rockwell Group, the restaurant's design incorporates intricate carvings and golden hues inspired by Thai temples, juxtaposed with the minimalist elegance of Japanese design, creating a truly unique culinary setting

In an ongoing collaboration with Asset World Corporation, luxury lifestyle brand Nobu Hospitality is proud to announce its first service residential project in Thailand-Nobu Residences Bangkok. This exciting development follows the announcements of Nobu Hotel Bangkok and The Plaza Athénée Nobu Hotel and Spa Bangkok, as well as the official opening of Nobu Bangkok at The Empire. Together, these ventures reinforce Nobu's expanding presence in the city. Nobu Residences Bangkok will feature 60 exclusive units, available as part of the hotel's inventory, rather than for individual sale.

Strategically located near the Chao Phraya River, Nobu Residences Bangkok offers unparalleled access to the best the city has to offer. Available for both short and long-term stays, residents will enjoy world-class amenities, including 24/7 concierge service. Residents can also access the hotel's premium facilities, such as the Nobu Restaurant, a rooftop bar lounge boasting panoramic views of Bangkok's skyline, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an exclusive residents' lounge. The residences are designed with Nobu's signature attention to detail, blending purposeful design with elevated living.

Adding to the significance of the day, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for The Plaza Athénée Nobu Hotel and Spa Bangkok at its future location, the East Asiatic Heritage Site. This iconic development will be situated in the historic East Asiatic Company (EAC) building, located on the banks of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. The building, dating back to 1884, was founded by Danish mariner and entrepreneur Captain Hans Niels Andersen. The Plaza Athénée Nobu Hotel and Spa Bangkok will be twinned with the Plaza Athénée Nobu Hotel & Spa New York, which is currently undergoing renovations to its 145 rooms. Located on 64th Street and Park Avenue in the Upper East Side, New York, this area is renowned for its proximity to Central Park, museums, consulates, and luxury shopping.

Wallapa Traisorat, CEO and President of Asset World Corporation (AWC) commented, "We really appreciate the friendship and partnership we share with the Nobu family and AWC. The celebration of the grand opening of Nobu Bangkok at 'EA' Rooftop at The Empire, the new landmark destination of Thailand, brings great happiness to both Thai and international guests to enjoy contemporary Japanese cuisine crafted by legendary Chef Nobu in a spectacular three-story venue, including the rooftop level with breathtaking views of Bangkok. It reinforces our commitment to making Bangkok a sustainable global destination for world-class food, beverage, and lifestyle experiences.

Additionally, AWC is thrilled to deepen our long-term partnership with Nobu Hospitality through the launch of Nobu Hotel Bangkok, the first Nobu hotel with a residential concept in Thailand. Located near the Chao Phraya River, this development offers guests unparalleled luxury, featuring world-class amenities and services. The groundbreaking ceremony for The Plaza Athénée Nobu Hotel and Spa Bangkok at the historic East Asiatic Company building also marks a momentous occasion in our shared journey to create iconic properties that redefine luxury living and enhance Bangkok's reputation as a premier global destination."

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, commented, "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Asset World Corporation and introduce Nobu Residences to Bangkok. With its prime location near the Chao Phraya River, this development offers residents an exceptional lifestyle experience in one of the world's most dynamic cities. We are excited to operate all elements of the Nobu brand-residences, hotels, and restaurants-in this vibrant market."

