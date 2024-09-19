HF Software Solutions Welcomes Beaumont ACO as New Client for HealthFocus Population Health Registry

DEXTER, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / HF Software Solutions is thrilled to announce a significant addition to our client roster with the onboarding of Beaumont ACO. Beaumont ACO, known for its expansive network of over 4,000 providers and its physician-majority ownership and leadership, is dedicated to delivering high-quality, coordinated healthcare. By integrating HealthFocus into its operations, Beaumont ACO aims to streamline its population health management efforts, driving better patient outcomes through data-driven insights and comprehensive analytics. Learn more about Beaumont ACO.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Beaumont ACO, an organization that shares our commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care," said James Morris, CEO of HF Software Solutions. "This partnership represents a significant milestone for us, and we are confident that HealthFocus will play a crucial role in supporting Beaumont ACO's mission to enhance healthcare delivery and patient outcomes."

Physician organizations collaborate with health plans and their members to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery. These organizations, including independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), or physician groups, focus on several key objectives, including streamlining operations, advancing value-based care, and managing population health. By pursuing these goals, physician organizations aim to deliver better care, enhance patient satisfaction, and improve overall health outcomes while managing costs effectively.

"We were looking for a partner who understands Michigan's value-based market and data challenges and delivers timely, effective solutions for population health management. We look forward to the flexibility that HealthFocus and direct database access will bring to Beaumont ACO, enhancing our ability to provide valuable analytics and support to our stakeholders for patient care coordination, utilization, and care quality needs." - Steven Maney, Director, Clinical Analytics Decision Support

Health Focus is a purpose-built solution to population health management designed to support physician and physician-hospital organizations engaged in value-based care. It integrates and analyzes data from 150+ interfaces into a single platform to provide a clear and complete picture of patient care. The intuitive user registry makes it easy to identify gaps in care and track provider performance to improve healthcare outcomes. Health Focus is dedicated to understanding the practical needs of POs and takes pride in maintaining exceptionally high customer satisfaction. The company currently works with 14 organizations of all sizes in Michigan and California.

To learn more about HealthFocus, visit our website at healthfocus.io. If you're interested in how HealthFocus can benefit your organization, contact us for a personalized consultation. For more information about the organizations we serve, visit our clients.

Contact Information

Emily Morris

Marketing and Operations

hello@healthfocus.io

734-808-2767

SOURCE: HealthFocus

View the original press release on newswire.com.