Si-Ware Systems: NutriLab Joins NeoSpectra LabStore, Expanding Options for Quick On-Site Analysis of Feed and Feed Ingredients

The combination of NeoSpectra's Portable Scanner with NutriLab's models addresses the need for accurate, efficient feed analysis to optimize animal nutrition and feed production

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / NeoSpectra by Si-Ware Systems, the provider of leading Near-Infrared (NIR) on-site testing solutions, is pleased to announce the integration of NutriLab's advanced calibration models into its platform. This partnership addresses the critical need for efficient, accurate, and frequent feed analysis in the animal nutrition industry by adding NutriLab's models to NeoSpectra LabStore, the largest online marketplace for ready-to-use NIR calibration models.

NeoSpectra and NutriLab enable new on-site analysis solutions for feed and feed ingredients

With increasing pressures to optimize feed quality and nutritional value while minimizing costs, the solution empowers stakeholders in animal feed industry to get quicker insights about feed composition to ensure feed precision.





The animal nutrition sector faces increasing pressures to optimize feed quality and nutritional value, while maintaining operational efficiency. Traditional laboratory-based testing can be time-consuming and costly, making it difficult for producers to respond quickly to changing conditions. NutriLab's new calibration models, designed for analyzing feed and feed ingredients enable precise analysis of key parameters such as protein, fat, moisture, starch, fiber and ash.

With NutriLab's models and NeoSpectra Scanner, stakeholders in the animal nutrition industry including animal nutritionists, feed mills, and farmers to optimize feed quality and production processes more effectively. Customers can obtain ready-to-use on-site analysis solutions for the composition of feed and feed ingredients, without the burden of developing and maintaining the calibration models. This convenience not only saves time and resources but also ensures that users have access to a solution that enables more frequent analysis to make informed data-driven decisions.

"NutriLab's inclusion in LabStore significantly expands our portfolio, providing more options for users to meet the diverse and evolving needs of animal nutrition worldwide," said Marcal Plans, Global Director - Technology Applications at NeoSpectra. "With these additional models, our customers will have even more tools at their disposal to enhance their feed analysis processes, wherever they are."

NutriLab's collaboration with NeoSpectra reflects a shared commitment to advancing the capabilities of on-site testing. Through this partnership, NutriLab can offer its customers a more flexible and responsive analysis process, which is increasingly essential in today's fast-paced agricultural environment.

"We see a lot of potential in working with NeoSpectra, as it allows us to extend the reach of our calibration models beyond the lab," said Dr. Erkut Gürbüz, manager at NutriLab. "By joining the LabStore, we're providing our customers with the means to perform reliable, on-site analyses that can keep pace with their operational demands and support more informed decision-making."

The expanded offerings on LabStore will empower users in the agriculture and livestock sectors to efficiently manage their feed quality and ensure consistency in their production processes. By providing accessible, accurate, and ready-to-use calibration models, NeoSpectra and NutriLab are helping businesses meet the increasing demands of the global feed supply chain.

About NeoSpectra

NeoSpectra enables businesses to bring the lab to the field, empowering organizations to analyze anywhere through accessible devices that produce lab-level results. NeoSpectra is an all-in-one, universal material analysis solution platform built on a family of single-chip FT-NIR spectrometers. NeoSpectra combines a range of devices, including business-ready devices that have unprecedented performance and accuracy with an ecosystem of supporting applications and calibration models from leading providers. NeoSpectra products deliver instant insights and solutions for industries such as agriculture, food, recycling, oil and gas, and more.

NeoSpectra is created by Si-Ware Systems. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with research and development centers in Paris, France, and Cairo, Egypt.

For more information about Si-Ware Systems and the NeoSpectra platform, please visit Si-Ware Systems' website.

About NutriLab

Founded in 2014 under the umbrella of Gürbüz GROUP, with 44 years of experience and leadership, NUTRILAB is equipped with a state-of-the-art feed analysis laboratory and flexible production facilities for premixes and feed supplements. NUTRILAB focuses on two main areas: Firstly, it provides essential laboratory services to analyze feed and feed raw materials, addressing key uncertainties faced by farms, feed mills, and nutrition consultants both nationally and internationally. Secondly, NUTRILAB offers tailored solutions for feed additive formulations and applications, customized to meet the specific needs of businesses. In order to provide the fastest and most effective solutions to the changing needs of our customers, we constantly take customer feedback into account and improve our processes accordingly. As NUTRILAB, we help our business partners to increase their competitive advantage by offering tailor-made solutions for each customer. Operating in a total closed area of 1,850 m², NUTRILAB is committed to maintaining the highest quality in both its services and products. This commitment is reinforced through collaborations with universities, research institutes, and independent laboratories both domestically and abroad.

Contact Information

Ahmed Korayem

Global Marketing Director

press@si-ware.com

SOURCE: Si-Ware Systems

View the original press release on accesswire.com