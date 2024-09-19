Deephow Introduces Deephow Maven to Redefine Operational Excellence with AI-powered Multimodal SOPs

The platform maximizes knowledge transfer by integrating various modalities-video, text, interactive Q&A, AI assessments, AI summaries, and more-that cater to diverse learning styles and enhance accessibility and engagement.



DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / DeepHow , a leader in AI-driven knowledge management, today announced the release of DeepHow Maven, an innovative platform designed to transform the way organizations create, manage, and distribute Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and training materials. DeepHow Maven leverages cutting-edge AI technologies to streamline the SOP creation process, improve knowledge retention, and enhance operational efficiency.

DeepHow Maven addresses critical challenges in workforce development by providing an all-in-one solution for capturing, preserving, and disseminating in-house, expert knowledge. Unlike traditional methods that rely heavily on text or static images, DeepHow Maven offers an interactive and engaging experience that is more effective in training and knowledge retention. The platform automatically transforms video demonstrations into comprehensive, interactive SOPs, incorporating text, video, images, and other media to create a truly multimodal learning experience. With DeepHow Maven, organizations can significantly reduce onboarding times, close skill gaps, and enhance overall productivity.

"Our mission has always been to empower the workforce through innovative AI-driven solutions," says Sam Zheng, CEO of DeepHow. "With DeepHow Maven, we've taken a major step forward in bridging the skills gap and ensuring companies can capture and transfer expertise more effectively than ever before."

For existing users, DeepHow Maven represents a significant upgrade in their ability to capture and exchange expertise, while new users benefit from a new approach to training and procedural management. The new integration capabilities further enhance its value, enabling organizations to seamlessly incorporate DeepHow's multimodal SOPs into their current learning management system (LMS), ensuring that employees have access to the best training tools within the platforms they already use. For the industry as a whole, DeepHow Maven sets a new standard in how AI can be applied to knowledge management, offering a robust solution to the growing challenges of workforce development and operational excellence.

"Manufacturers are facing unprecedented pressures to increase productivity and reduce downtime," says Patrik Matos, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at DeepHow. "DeepHow Maven's ability to streamline training and SOP creation provides an essential tool for companies looking to scale while maintaining operational excellence."

Key features of the platform include:

Video SOP Creation: Converts video content into structured and searchable SOPs.

Ask Maven: An AI-powered assistant that provides accurate answers to user queries by leveraging indexed workflow data and relevant documents.

Multimodal Workflow Generation: Integrates text, video, images, and other media to create comprehensive training materials.

Instant AI Q&A: Offers real-time, contextually relevant answers at the workflow level, enhancing decision-making and problem-solving.

AI Quizzing: Provides intelligent, personalized quizzes to assess and reinforce knowledge.

"DeepHow Maven is intuitive to use, reducing cognitive effort and time for end users," says Stephanie Brown, Instructional Systems Designer at Willscot.

"Being able to go from a video demo to a SOP with multimedia content is a game changer," says Matt Austin, Product Finishing Training Specialist at Promega.

DeepHow Maven is now available to organizations worldwide. The cloud-based platform is accessible through a web interface and can be easily integrated into existing workflows and learning management systems. To learn more or to get started with DeepHow Maven, visit https://www.deephow.com/maven .

ABOUT DEEPHOW:

DeepHow was founded in 2018 by a team of ex-Siemens researchers and engineers who saw an unmet need to transfer knowledge in the skilled workforce market. They developed an AI-powered, video-centric knowledge-capture and learning platform that bridges the skills gap in the manufacturing, service, and construction industries. DeepHow streamlines the capture and transfer of technical skills and know-how - compressing project time by 10x, boosting worker performance by 25%, and dramatically reducing overall training and development costs. For more information, visit deephow.com .

