DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Welcomes Elina Vilk as Chief Business Officer and to Lead Pearl Marketplace

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Elina Vilk as Chief Business Officer and to lead Pearl by David's.

Since its initial launch in 2023, Pearl has grown to serve as the one of the industry's most advanced and dominant event planning platforms in the market. As a key driver of growth for the nation's largest bridal retailer, Pearl was designed to expand David's Bridal's market share in the event planning space, and serves as the only planning app with an in-person element, a rewards-based Diamond Loyalty Program integration, and end-to-end customer touchpoints. Pearl brings exceptional opportunity and exposure to partners nationally through David's Bridal digital channels and through deep connection to local communities with more than 190 David's Bridal stores across the U.S and Canada.

"Welcoming Elina to the David's Bridal family serves as a pivotal moment in our business we believe will drive exponential growth," said Kelly Cook, President, Brand, Technology, and Finance at David's Bridal. "As the premier wedding authority, we've served over 100 million brides and bridesmaids over the years and are here to help her with more than just finding the perfect wedding dress. We know she's working with between 10 - 30 vendors during the wedding planning process, and have an incredibly deep understanding of her needs, making us best suited to serve as her co-pilot every step of the way to her dream wedding. More importantly, Pearl is a perfect match for the 2M+ vendors serving these brides as we can provide tools and resources to grow their businesses with real brides. Pearl continues to become the leading event planning platform in the market bringing her a seamless, stress-free experience and Vilk is poised to help us lead this critical new chapter ahead."

"I'm absolutely honored to join such a talented and remarkable team at David's Bridal as Chief Business Officer and to lead Pearl and build on its existing legacy of success," said Elina Vilk. "With women accounting for 85% of consumer spending and 75% identifying themselves as the primary shopper for their household,* we're seeing brand decisions really begin once she gets engaged as she officially steps into the role as household CEO. It's our goal to be there for her and form an emotional connection during this important milestone that can last a lifetime. My focus is to continue building a world class platform with her at the forefront of every decision we make, ensuring we're deeply connected to that bride and are there for her every step of the way."

Vilk brings nearly 25 years of marketing and ecommerce experience and a proven track record of executing growth-oriented and revenue-boosting strategies focused on e-commerce, enterprise B2B and B2C methodologies, and igniting innovation for new business ventures and startups. Previously serving as CMO at Hootsuite and WooCommerce, and with previous roles held at Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies Meta, PayPal, Visa and Yahoo, she brings significant leadership expertise and a transformative vision with customer centricity at her core.

As the new leader of Pearl, Vilk will be upgrading the existing platform which beautifully pairs brides to their perfect vendor partners, and acts as a copilot across her wedding planning journey. David's recognizes 90% of brides start their wedding journey with them, and Pearl is designed to be a constant companion throughout her journey and beyond with resources catering to every aspect of planning her wedding - and starting her exciting journey as a newlywed. From vision boards and checklists to a wedding registry or website to approximately 200 stores, it brings a truly seamless planning experience.

Pearl's capabilities for vendor partners will also be expanding to help them grow their business, transforming the platform to be both a media network and marketplace. With a fully integrated offering into the David's Bridal experience, they'll have access to a multi-channel environment to directly reach brides at every moment of their planning journey through end-to-end touchpoints. Significant new media buy opportunities will be available across a newly integrated platform.

Are you a wedding vendor? Join us at https://pearl.davidsbridal.com/join. Brides can join immediately and earn 100 Diamond points and start planning their dream wedding with helpful resources and trusted vendors in their communities at https://pearl.davidsbridal.com.

