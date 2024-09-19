Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Announces Three Additions to the PACP Ops Mgmt Co, LLC - Angelo Perez, Julie Muduryan, and John Middleton

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC ("Pacific Avenue"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market, announced that Angelo Perez - Managing Director of Operations, Julie Muduryan - Vice President of Human Resources, and John Middleton - Director of Tax and Compliance, have joined PACP Ops Mgmt Co, LLC ("PACP Ops").

Pacific Avenue

Pacific Avenue

Angelo joins PACP Ops as a Managing Director of Operations. In this role, Angelo focuses his efforts on operational due diligence, portfolio company operations, and carve-out execution. Prior to joining PACP Ops, Angelo served on the Portfolio Operations team with KPS Capital Partners. Angelo graduated with a B.S. in Mathematics from the University of Michigan.

Julie joins PACP Ops as a Vice President of Human Resources. In this role, she works across all Human Resource initiatives at both Pacific Avenue and the firm's portfolio companies, focusing on HR carve-out execution, operational due diligence, talent acquisition, and executive leadership. Julie has led HR across multiple PE-backed manufacturing and distribution portfolio companies both domestically and globally throughout her career. Julie holds a BS in Psychology from Iowa State University with advanced studies in Global HR Strategy, Legal HR, and Union Contract Negotiation.

John joins PACP Ops as a Director of Tax and Compliance. In this role, he leads all initiatives related to tax reporting and compliance for Pacific Avenue, including its funds, special purpose vehicles, and portfolio companies. He also works on tax structuring and tax due diligence for potential acquisitions and divestitures. Prior to joining PACP Ops, John worked in international tax at various accounting firms, most recently at MGO, LLP. John holds a JD from Golden Gate University School of Law, and a LLM in Taxation from Georgetown University Law Center.

"A key piece of Pacific Avenue's strategy is ensuring we have the resources necessary to manage the complex nature of our transactions. These additions to the operations team ensure we remain the go-to buyer for corporate carve-outs and other complex transactions."

-Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners and PACP Ops

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed over 105 transactions, including over 40 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has more than $1.8B Assets Under Management (AUM) as of June 30, 2024. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

PACP Ops Mgmt Co, LLC ("PACP Ops") is a Pacific Avenue-exclusive consulting firm that is wholly-owned by Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC and affiliated with Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Management Company LLC. PACP Ops assists Pacific Avenue in areas of due diligence and in portfolio company operations and other initiatives. PACP Ops (and indirectly its employees) receives fees from Pacific Avenue portfolio companies, which do not reduce or otherwise offset the management fee paid by Pacific Avenue Fund I (or any future fund managed by Pacific Avenue).

Contact Information

Chris Baddon
Principal
cbaddon@pacificavenuecapital.com

SOURCE: Pacific Avenue

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
