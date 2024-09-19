Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024

ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
SHENZHEN LONGER3D TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD: LONGER Nano Pro 12W Portable Laser Engraver Launched: Highly Recommended by LaserGRBL Creator

Longer Nano, a groundbreaking advancement in laser engraving technology, has been highly recommended by LaserGRBL creator Diego. On Sept. 17, 2024, the highly anticipated Longer Nano 6W and Nano Pro 12W officially launched on the LONGER website. In addition to unparalleled software compatibility, the Longer Nano Pro 12W is the lightest, fastest and most accurate portable laser engraver available today.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / On Sept. 17, 2024, the highly anticipated Longer Nano series officially launched on the LONGER website. Longer Nano is a groundbreaking advancement in laser engraving technology, highly recommended by LaserGRBL creator Diego.

Highly Recommended by LaserGRBL Developer

Longer Nano series is the first portable laser engraver that provides seamless compatibility with LightBurn and LaserGRBL. This has been certified by Diego, the developer of LaserGRBL.

"LONGER has always done a good job in software compatibility, this is the first portable laser engraving machine that is fully compatible with LaserGRBL. LONGER's Laser engraver not only adapt LaserGRBL and LightBurn, but also LaserBurn developed by LONGER. With super strong software adaptability, users will find it very convenient during use. The wide range of available accessories allow you to perform every kind of jobs on any surface, even curved or vertical one. That's why this machine quickly became my favorite one," Diego said.

With Longer Nano 6W and Nano Pro 12W, the lightest, fastest and most accurate portable laser engraver available today, LONGER has already made waves, raising an impressive $623,444.

At the heart of the Nano Pro 12W is its unparalleled engraving precision. With an incredible 0.01mm accuracy (twice as high as others), this device allows creators to achieve the finest details in their projects. In addition to its precision, the Nano Pro 12W can achieve 5000mm/s engraving speed. It's the fastest portable laser engraver available, enabling users to complete their projects in a fraction of the time it would take with other devices.

When it comes to both speed and precision, traditional laser engraving machines - whether industrial or desktop - are typically bulky and cumbersome. In contrast, the Nano Pro 12W is a lightweight, portable option that weighs only 1.2 kg. In addition, the Longer Nano Pro can cut through a wide variety of materials, including wood up to 10mm, metal, and plastic, making it the perfect tool for creators looking to expand their creative horizons.

Experience the future of laser engraving with the Longer Nano Pro 12W. As the fastest and most accurate portable engraver on the market, it's not just a tool - it's a catalyst for creativity, enabling users to bring their most ambitious ideas to life with unprecedented speed and precision.

Contact Information

Longer Nano
pr@longer3d.com

SOURCE: LONGER

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
