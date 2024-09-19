System Loco and ShadowTrack 24/7 Announce Strategic Alliance for Indoor Asset Tracking Utilizing UWB Technology

The partnership leverages cutting-edge Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology to deliver precise, real-time asset-tracking solutions, enhancing operational efficiency for businesses across the U.S.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Here at System Loco, we are proud to announce our strategic alliance with ShadowTrack 24/7, offering LocoPoint, our new state-of-the-art Indoor Positioning System using Ultra-Wideband (UWB).

At System Loco, we've been creating solutions for tracking goods in the supply chain and for monitoring assets and goods for many years, becoming a key player in the U.S. in-transit visibility market.

In the background, we've been developing our indoor tracking capabilities, working with some of the world's most well-known aerospace and defense contractors. Our new UWB product is world-class and fully integrated into our ecosystem. ShadowTrack, an expert in System Loco technology, is perfectly placed to offer our solution in the market.

ShadowTrack has a track record of asset tracking both indoors and outdoors. It has expert knowledge of light manufacturing and a deep understanding of our new Ultra-Wideband (UWB) indoor positioning product and how to harness this to address the many challenges businesses face today.

"We're thrilled to join forces with ShadowTrack 24/7 to bring the next generation of indoor asset tracking solutions to market," said Ted Wlazlowski, CRO of System Loco. "By combining our expertise in tracking solutions with ShadowTrack 24/7's hands-on approach, we aim to empower businesses with the tools they need to achieve greater efficiency and productivity."

Through this alliance, System Loco and ShadowTrack 24/7 will collaborate on the development and deployment of UWB-based indoor asset-tracking solutions tailored to the unique needs of their clients. From small-scale facilities to large industrial complexes, businesses of all sizes stand to benefit from the enhanced visibility and control offered by the LocoPoint UWB Positioning system.

"We are proud to be System Loco's strategic partner for Indoor Positioning. We've worked hard in the background to develop and tailor our service around it," said Jeff Stingel, CEO of ShadowTrack 24/7.

