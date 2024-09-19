Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

System Loco and ShadowTrack 24/7 Announce Strategic Alliance for Indoor Asset Tracking Utilizing UWB Technology

The partnership leverages cutting-edge Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology to deliver precise, real-time asset-tracking solutions, enhancing operational efficiency for businesses across the U.S.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Here at System Loco, we are proud to announce our strategic alliance with ShadowTrack 24/7, offering LocoPoint, our new state-of-the-art Indoor Positioning System using Ultra-Wideband (UWB).

UWB in manufacturing

UWB in manufacturing
Technician tracking work in progress using UWB tracking technology.



At System Loco, we've been creating solutions for tracking goods in the supply chain and for monitoring assets and goods for many years, becoming a key player in the U.S. in-transit visibility market.

In the background, we've been developing our indoor tracking capabilities, working with some of the world's most well-known aerospace and defense contractors. Our new UWB product is world-class and fully integrated into our ecosystem. ShadowTrack, an expert in System Loco technology, is perfectly placed to offer our solution in the market.

ShadowTrack has a track record of asset tracking both indoors and outdoors. It has expert knowledge of light manufacturing and a deep understanding of our new Ultra-Wideband (UWB) indoor positioning product and how to harness this to address the many challenges businesses face today.

"We're thrilled to join forces with ShadowTrack 24/7 to bring the next generation of indoor asset tracking solutions to market," said Ted Wlazlowski, CRO of System Loco. "By combining our expertise in tracking solutions with ShadowTrack 24/7's hands-on approach, we aim to empower businesses with the tools they need to achieve greater efficiency and productivity."

Through this alliance, System Loco and ShadowTrack 24/7 will collaborate on the development and deployment of UWB-based indoor asset-tracking solutions tailored to the unique needs of their clients. From small-scale facilities to large industrial complexes, businesses of all sizes stand to benefit from the enhanced visibility and control offered by the LocoPoint UWB Positioning system.

"We are proud to be System Loco's strategic partner for Indoor Positioning. We've worked hard in the background to develop and tailor our service around it," said Jeff Stingel, CEO of ShadowTrack 24/7.

Contact Information

Ted Wlazlowski
Chief Financial Officer
t.wlazlowski@systemloco.com
214 914 3908

SOURCE: System Loco

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.