ACELYRIN, INC. Announces Positive Results from Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Izokibep in Hidradenitis Suppurativa to be Highlighted in Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at EADV 2024

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced that positive results from the company's global Phase 3 clinical trial of izokibep in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) patients will be shared as a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2024 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology taking place September 25-28, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Izokibep, a Novel IL-17A Inhibitor, in Moderate-to-Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Week 12 Results from a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multicenter, Phase 3 Study Session Type: Late-breaking Oral Presentation Abstract ID: 7995 Date/Time: Wednesday, September 25, 2024; 4:00 - 4:15PM CEST Presenter: Kim Papp, M.D., Ph.D., President and Director of Research, Probity Medical Research, Inc.

"The global Phase 3 clinical trial of izokibep as a treatment for HS demonstrated statistically signi?cant and clinically meaningful responses across multiple e?cacy endpoints - particularly in higher order responses such as HiSCR90 and HiSCR100 - by 12 weeks," said Shephard (Shep) Mpofu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of ACELYRIN. "We believe these data could support a path to regulatory approval in this indication and look forward to having the data presented in this important dermatology forum."

About Izokibep

Izokibep is a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency through tight binding a?nity, the potential for robust tissue penetration due to its small molecular size - about one-tenth the size of a monoclonal antibody - and an albumin binding domain that extends half-life. It is currently being evaluated in multiple late-stage trials in moderate-to-severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), moderate-to-severe psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and noninfectious uveitis. Phase 3 HS and PsA data presented to date have demonstrated levels of clinical response comparable with next generation approaches to IL-17 inhibition. ACELYRIN previously announced that it would discontinue internal development of izokibep in HS and PsA.

About ACELYRIN, INC.

ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN) is focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. ACELYRIN's lead program, lonigutamab, is a subcutaneously delivered monoclonal antibody targeting IGF-1R being investigated for the treatment of thyroid eye disease.

