Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.09.2024 15:06 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hollyland Technology: Hollyland Launches the Solidcom SE Wireless Intercom System for Seamless Team Talk

Ideal for close teamwork in video production, filmmaking, outdoor events, and marine operations

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland Technology is happy to announce the availability of the Solidcom SE Global Version. Ideal for video production, filmmaking, and similar activities, it takes small production team communication to the next level, enabling clear and reliable communication for effortless workflow, at long ranges up to 1,100ft (350m).

Hollyland Launches the Solidcom SE Wireless Intercom System for Seamless Team Talk

Engineered for affordability without compromising quality, this lightweight full-duplex communication system boasts advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology and water and wind noise resistance, helping team members to collaborate effectively in commercial video production and outdoor events in any weather conditions.

Five headsets: Perfect for coordinated teamwork

Hollyland's Solidcom SE Global Version can support up to five headsets, thus meeting user requirements and making the system highly empowering and effective for dynamic small to medium-sized teams. The intercom system's frequency hopping technology automatically avoids radio interference, for stable and reliable voice communications, even in crowded, radio-noisy environments. The Solidcom SE Global Version supports full-duplex communications, so team members can speak simultaneously, saving valuable time and enhancing work efficiency.

Noise-canceling and high-fidelity vocals

The advanced dual microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation technology in Solidcom SE Global Version eliminates unwanted noise, supporting a signal-to-noise ratio of 71dB, and ensuring that voices come through loud and clear in noisy surroundings.

Light, clean, comfortable

Crafted from lighter, more durable materials, the Solidcom SE Global Version headset is lightweight, weighing no more than an apple. With the Solidcom SE Global Version, professional users can finally wave goodbye to discomfort during extended wear on demanding job sites. The replaceable over-ear pad comes in handy, especially in summer, ensuring users have a clean and comfortable experience.

Continuous power, endless creativity

The Solidcom SE Global Version headsets' detachable batteries make sure they keep running with minimal downtime. As is standard with Hollyland intercom systems, the headsets come with battery charging stations for maximized efficiency while shooting. The headset also supports USB-C charging, so with a power bank on hand, communications are uninterrupted, and creativity never ends.

Pricing and availability

The Solidcom SE Global Version (2S-5S) will be released on September 19th, 2024, and you can get it from local distributors or at https://hollyland.info/46IWT6s
Solidcom SE Global Version 2S $229
Solidcom SE Global Version 4S $459
Solidcom SE Global Version 5S $579

For more information, please visit Hollyland's official website: https://www.hollyland.com/product/solidcom-se

About Hollyland Technology
Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. (Hollyland) has been empowering global customers with professional solutions for wireless data, audio and video transmission, and wireless intercom since 2013. Hollyland serves many markets, including film-making, television shooting, video production, broadcast, live events, theaters, houses of worship, and rental houses. Visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, Hollyland Instagram.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505721/IMAGE.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013148/logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hollyland-launches-the-solidcom-se-wireless-intercom-system-for-seamless-team-talk-302249128.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.