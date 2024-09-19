Kroll Associates: Kroll Becomes Relativity Gold Provider Partner

Kroll expands Relativity partnership to deliver advanced data-led insights for compliance, investigations and across the litigation lifecycle

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, announced today that it has become a Relativity Gold Provider Partner for delivering exceptional client service to its RelativityOne user base.

This recognition underscores Kroll's commitment to leveraging the capabilities of RelativityOne, Relativity's SaaS product that manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Kroll's integrated approach and proficient use of RelativityOne globally provides clients improved accuracy and efficiency on complex investigations and data breaches, and as part of the diligence process for large corporate transactions.

"Reaching the Relativity Gold Partner status demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the discovery market and underlines the quality of service that we offer our clients on highly sensitive critical matters at a global scale," said Dave Rogers, Managing Director, Cyber Risk at Kroll. "As we continue to invest and upskill our team, our clients will benefit from even deeper expertise, insights and speed."

A Relativity partner for over a decade with more than 40 Relativity certifications, Kroll notably achieved Contract Review and Cybersecurity competencies as part of its transition to Relativity Gold Provider Partner status.

The Relativity Gold Provider Partner tier is part of the Relativity Partner Program and recognizes organizations that have reached a high bar for experience, customer satisfaction, training and certifications. Provider Partners deliver tailored solutions to clients through partner-licensed deployment of Relativity software and support customers in their use of Relativity solutions.

"Kroll's new status as a Relativity Gold Provider Partner is a clear reflection of their dedication to fulfilling the vast litigation, privacy and investigation needs of their clients," said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. "The Kroll team has earned this distinction for delivering high-quality, customized support through their use of Relativity solutions."

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

