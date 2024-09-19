Arqit Quantum Inc. Announces 25:1 Reverse Share Split

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ) ("Arqit" or the "Company"), a leader in quantum safe encryption, today announces that, following approval by the Company's shareholders at its annual general meeting held on September 18, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors has determined to effect a 25:1 reverse share split (the "25:1 Reverse Share Split"). Accordingly, the authorized share capital of the Company will be consolidated as follows: from US$50,000 divided into 469,000,001 ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.0001 each and 30,999,999 preference shares of a par value of US$0.0001 each, to US$50,000 divided into 18,760,000 ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.000004 each and 1,240,000 preference shares of a par value of US$0.000004 each.



The ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "ARQQ" and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. The new CUSIP for the ordinary shares will be G0567U 127.

No fractional ordinary shares will be issued as a result of the 25:1 Reverse Share Split. If a beneficial owner of ordinary shares would be entitled to receive a fractional share upon the implementation of the 25:1 Reverse Share Split, the Company will instead round up to the nearest whole number of ordinary shares.

Shareholders who hold ordinary shares in book entry form with the Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, do not need to take any action to receive their post-split ordinary shares. Shareholders who hold ordinary shares in "street name," through a bank, broker or other nominee, will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the 25:1 Reverse Share Split, subject to such broker's particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the 25:1 Reverse Share Split.

Additionally, as a result of the 25:1 Reverse Share Split, the number of ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of each outstanding warrant will automatically be decreased to reflect the effect of the 25:1 Reverse Share Split, and the exercise price of each such warrant will automatically be adjusted (to the nearest cent) by multiplying the exercise price in effect immediately prior to such reverse share split by a fraction the numerator of which is the number of ordinary shares purchasable upon the exercise of the warrants immediately prior to such reverse share split and the denominator of which is the number of ordinary shares purchasable immediately after the 25:1 Reverse Share Split, pursuant to the terms of such warrants.

By implementing the 25:1 Reverse Share Split, the Company expects to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement. The Company was first notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading days under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) on October 19, 2023, and was given 180 calendar days, until April 16, 2024, to regain compliance. On April 18, 2024, the Company received an extension of another 180-calendar-day compliance period until October 14, 2024, to regain compliance.

