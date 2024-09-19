BTQ Technology Corp. to Present & Participate in 1x1 Meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in Association with Small Cap Discoveries on Wednesday, September 25, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (CBOE CA:BTQ)(FSE:NG3)(OTCQX:BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, today announced that it will be presenting and participating in 1x1 meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 4:30PM (Local Time - PST). Nicolas Roussy Newton (COO of BTQ) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.
To access the live presentation, please use the following information:
Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries
Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Time: 4:30PM Pacific Standard Time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51097
If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Turnium, and attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup
1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver.
The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/
If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda
About Planet MicroCap
Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.
If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup
About BTQ
BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.
