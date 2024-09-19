Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024
WKN: A3D4V9 | ISIN: CA0558691014 | Ticker-Symbol: NG3
19.09.24
09:59 Uhr
0,185 Euro
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024 15:14 Uhr
BTQ Technology Corp. to Present & Participate in 1x1 Meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in Association with Small Cap Discoveries on Wednesday, September 25, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (CBOE CA:BTQ)(FSE:NG3)(OTCQX:BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, today announced that it will be presenting and participating in 1x1 meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 4:30PM (Local Time - PST). Nicolas Roussy Newton (COO of BTQ) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Time: 4:30PM Pacific Standard Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51097

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Turnium, and attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

Connect with BTQ: Website | LinkedIn

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Olivier Roussy Newton
CEO, Chairman

For further information: E: desk@btq.com

Bill Mitoulas
Investor Relations
T: +1.416.479.9547
E: bill@btq.com

Neither Cboe Canada nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: BTQ Technology Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
