19.09.2024 15:26 Uhr
Taurus secures "Best Digital Assets Solution" at 2024 Global BankTech Awards

Swiss Fintech commended for secure custody, asset tokenization services, and its marketplace for digital assets

LONDON, UK and GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Taurus, the Swiss-regulated global leader in digital asset infrastructure for banks, has been named "Best Digital Assets Solution" at the prestigious Global BankTech Awards 2024 - the premier awards programme for the fintech industry.

Taurus has been recognized for its comprehensive and modular infrastructure that enables financial institutions to issue, custody, and trade digital assets, including tokenized assets, cryptos, NFTs, and digital currencies.

"Taurus offers enterprise-level digital asset infrastructure for the issuance, custody, and trading of all digital assets, encompassing cryptocurrencies, tokenized securities, and digital currencies," said Mobasher Kazmi, Head of Research for The Digital Banker. "Commendably, its suite of products comprising Taurus-PROTECT for secure custody, Taurus-CAPITAL for asset tokenization and management, Taurus-EXPLORER for blockchain node infrastructure, and TDX, a marketplace for digital assets, allowing users to capture any digital asset opportunity under one, unified platform."

"Digital assets and tokenization represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the financial industry, but a lack of enterprise-grade digital infrastructure initially prevented many institutions from jumping on board the revolution," said Juergen Hofbauer, global head of Strategic Partnerships at Taurus. "Taurus is solving the challenges of security, compliance, and interoperability for some of the biggest banks on the planet, so we're delighted that our hard work has been recognized by Global BankTech Awards."

Taurus' infrastructure is backed by major financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank, UBS, and numerous others. In the past 12 months, Taurus has played a leading role in developing new asset classes, including SMEs equity and debt, which are tokenized leveraging the Taurus infrastructure and admitted for trading on the TDX marketplace. Most recently, Taurus announced a partnership with State Street - the global provider of financial services to institutional investors, with $44.3 trillion in assets under custody - to streamline the creation and management of tokenized assets throughout their lifecycle.

Taurus' product portfolio is composed of Taurus-PROTECT, the leading secure storage solution for banks, which is currently used by more than 30 financial institutions. Taurus-CAPITAL allows clients to issue and manage tokenized assets on public and private blockchains, as well as interact with any smart contract. The marketplace for digital assets, TDX, is connected to Taurus-PROTECT and Taurus-CAPITAL. All products leverage Taurus' blockchain node infrastructure, Taurus-EXPLORER, which provides a unified API and reliable broadcasting algorithms to interface securely with over 20 blockchain networks.

-ends-

Contact

CLPR
taurus@clpr.agency

About Taurus SA

Taurus SA is a Swiss company, founded in April 2018, that provides enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure to issue, custody and trade any digital assets: cryptocurrencies, tokenized assets, NFTs and digital currencies. With more than 50% market share in Switzerland, it is also the European leader in the banking segment, entrusted by the full spectrum of financial institutions: systemic banks, universal banks, online banks, crypto-banks, private banks, and broker-dealers. Taurus also operates a marketplace for private assets and tokenized securities.

For more information, please visit: https://taurushq.com/

About Global BankTech Awards

The Global BankTech Awards, organised by The Digital Banker, exist to honour and celebrate the world's preeminent and ground-breaking technology companies and their contribution to technology-based enhancements, initiatives and innovations within the financial services industry that are streamlining operational processes, automating workflow and re-engineering business models, while materially driving productivity gains

The Digital Banker Awards are accolades of excellence and distinction, attributed to outstanding players; and provides unbiased and objective benchmarks for the global industry. The Global BankTech Awards is the world's premier assessment program dedicated to recognising innovative vendor companies that have introduced out of the box solutions for financial institutions to address competing business challenges by deploying best-in-class solutions across the financial services landscape.

For more information, please visit:

https://thedigitalbanker.com/awards/global-bank-tech-awards/

SOURCE: Taurus



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
