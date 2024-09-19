Agape ATP Corporation Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Rule

AGAPE ATP Corporation ("ATPC" or the Company), is pleased to announce that it has regained compliance with the $1 minimum bid price requirement under the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") and that the matter is now closed.

On September 17, 2024, the Company received a written notification from Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department confirming that the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares has been $1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive trading days, from August 30, 2024 to September 16, 2024. Accordingly, the Company has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

About AGAPE ATP Corporation

Agape ATP Corporation (ATPC) is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and promoting sustainable development. With a strong foundation built on two core business pillars, ATPC specialises in the provision of health and wellness products that caters to the diverse needs of its customers, ensuring their well-being and vitality. Additionally, APTC delivers comprehensive energy-saving solutions that empower companies to drive sustainability initiatives, reduce energy consumption, and achieve their sustainability goals.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits and outcomes of the relaunch of ATPC Green Energy, the support from B&H Intec Solution, and the potential for energy-saving solutions in various sectors. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to execute its strategies, manage growth, and maintain its corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions, and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Malaysia and the international markets the Company plans to serve, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and AGAPE ATP Corporation specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

