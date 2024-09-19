Emerald Ecovations Opens Availability for Companies to Join Their Cradle to Cradle Compostability Program

Innovative program aims to break through the challenges encountered with commercially compostable disposables

HUNTINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Emerald Ecovations today announced the launch of their Cradle to Cradle Compostability Program in the Tri-State area. The new program connects composters, waste haulers, and select companies to pilot a solution for the growing environmental concerns surrounding disposable products by offering a comprehensive solution for their end-of-life management.

Emerald Ecovations

"In our mission to end deforestation, we've been at the forefront of using rapidly renewable fibers and creating a circular manufacturing infrastructure. It's important for us to close the loop by ensuring compostable materials actually get composted. Our new program will allow companies to take part in the governance of compostability," stated Ralph Bianculli, CEO and Founder of Emerald Ecovations.

Key Features of the Cradle to Cradle Compostability Program include:

1. Comprehensive Product Lifecycle Management: The program encompasses the entire lifecycle of disposables, from design and manufacturing to consumer use and then regeneration into a nutrient rich soil amendment completing the Cradle to Cradle process.

2. One Bin Total Solution: The company plans retrieval of Emerald Ecovations' compostable products and organic food waste, transport to a regional Department of Environmental Conservations certified compost facility, with a complete breakdown of materials within 90 days and eventually back to natural organic compost that will be marketed for both commercial and home use.

3. Partnerships: The company is establishing strategic partnerships with composters, waste haulers, and clients nationwide to tackle the issues collectively.

4. Education and Outreach: As part of the program, Emerald Ecovations will expand its Emerald Sustainability Academy to include specific training on compostability and circular economy principles.

Beginning on November 1, 2024, Emerald Ecovations will be reviewing companies interested in participating in the program based upon the following criteria:

On-site population 500-1,000

Location must be accessible by truck

Cooperation of current hauler or ability to bring in project hauler

Regional pilot will launch in Tri-State Area (Connecticut, New Jersey, New York)

Companies will be selected by January 31, 2025 with the launch of the program in Q1 2025. This program will encompass the entire lifecycle of disposables, from design and manufacturing to consumer use and then regeneration into a nutrient rich soil amendment completing the Cradle to Cradle process.

If your company wants to be part of this pilot program and you meet the criteria above, please visit: EmeraldEcovations.com/compostability.

About Emerald Ecovations:

Launched in 1997, Emerald Ecovations is on a mission to end deforestation and plastic pollution by providing sustainable solutions for everyday essentials. Emerald Ecovations is committed to leveraging rapidly renewable fibers to create sustainable products for a better tomorrow, from tree-free coffee cups and toilet paper to compostable packaging and food containers. Emerald Ecovations can be found on airplanes, in venues, offices, and facilities nationwide. For more information, visit us at EmeraldEcovations.com.

