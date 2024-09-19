Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the integration of Sezzle, a leading "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) platform into its U.S. e-commerce platforms for JustCBD and Vessel. This payment option allows consumers to finance their purchases, making Flora's products more accessible to a broader audience.

JustCBD, a renowned brand in Flora's portfolio, has built a strong reputation for delivering quality, lab-tested CBD products. With offerings ranging from edibles to tinctures to skincare products, JustCBD aims to bring the benefits of CBD to the mainstream consumer. The brand's mission is to help people relax, rejuvenate, and enjoy life, and now with Sezzle, it becomes easier for customers to integrate these products into their daily routines.

Vessel, another standout brand within Flora, with the highest gross margins and growth rates in the Flora group of companies, offers cannabis accessories, including vaporizers, stylish batteries, and storage solutions. Vessel's products are crafted with design, performance, and user experience in mind, positioning the brand at the intersection of technology and lifestyle. The introduction of Sezzle's financing option supports Vessel's desire to enhance accessibility and the user experience.

Sezzle, a leading BNPL provider, offers consumers the ability to split purchases into a series of payments. With millions of users across the U.S., Sezzle has established itself as a trusted and flexible alternative to traditional payment methods, empowering shoppers with increased financial flexibility. By incorporating Sezzle into its e-commerce platforms, Flora reinforces its commitment to providing exceptional service with improved purchasing options for consumers.

"We are proud to partner with Sezzle to offer their flexible payment solutions to our U.S. consumers. Whether purchasing CBD products from JustCBD or accessories from Vessel, our customers now have the option to shop on their terms," said Clifford Starke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This integration not only makes our products more accessible but also aligns with our purpose of elevating the customer experience across all of our platforms."

This partnership comes at a time when consumer demand for flexible payment options is growing rapidly. According to E-Marketer, the BNPL market in the U.S. is expected to surpass $100 billion by 2025, driven by consumer preference for more budget-friendly ways to shop. Sezzle's integration helps Flora tap into this growing trend, providing customers with greater purchasing power and convenience.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp.'s mission is to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. FLGC is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

