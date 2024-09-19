Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and Paid subscription shares of Vicore Pharma Holding AB

With effect from September 20, 2024, the subscription rights of Vicore Pharma Holding AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including October 01, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: VICO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022760450 Order book ID: 357010 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 20, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Vicore Pharma Holding AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including October 16, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: VICO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022760468 Order book ID: 357011 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB