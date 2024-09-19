Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
WKN: A14W4W | ISIN: SE0007577895
GlobeNewswire
19.09.2024 15:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and Paid subscription shares of Vicore Pharma Holding AB

With effect from September 20, 2024, the subscription rights of Vicore Pharma
Holding AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue
up until and including October 01, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   VICO TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022760450              
Order book ID:  357010                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from September 20, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Vicore
Pharma Holding AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will
continue up until and including October 16, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   VICO BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022760468              
Order book ID:  357011                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
