SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Complying With California Proposition 12 - What Producers and Distributors Need To Know

Complying with California Proposition 12 - What Producers and Distributors Need to Know

September 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

As of January 1, 2024, all producers of egg-laying hens, breeding pigs, and veal calves, as well as distributors of covered products intended for sale in California, must possess a valid Prop 12 Certificate of Compliance. Join SCS Global Services' webinar to gain a comprehensive understanding of California Proposition 12 certification and its implications for your business. This session will cover:

• What is Proposition 12 and who does it apply to

• Impact on the supply chain, from producers to retailers

• Certification process

• Common challenges and solutions for achieving compliance

• Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

• Resources and how to prepare for Prop 12 inspections

Our experts will offer critical insights and actionable guidance to help you achieve compliance and maintain market access. Ensure your business is prepared to meet these requirements by registering for the webinar and get your questions answered about this important California regulation.

