Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
Tradegate
19.09.24
15:45 Uhr
92,46 Euro
+1,60
+1,76 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,8292,9816:39
92,8292,9816:39
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024 15:38 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whirlpool Corporation: Celebrating 10 Years of Sustainable Living Insights and the ReNEWW House

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Join Whirlpool Corporation and Purdue University in celebrating more than 10 years of sustainable living insights and the ReNEWW House.

Since 2013, the 1920s vintage home - ReNEWW House - has been retrofitted for Net-Zero energy, water and waste. This collaborative experiment in sustainable living set out to address the challenges of aligning today's technology and energy-efficiency potential with homes built before the technologies existed.

Check out the lessons Whirlpool Corporation has learned so far in the Sustainability Report: https://www.whirlpoolcorp.com/2023SustainabilityReport/our-products/performance.php

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
