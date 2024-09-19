Whirlpool Corporation: Celebrating 10 Years of Sustainable Living Insights and the ReNEWW House

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Join Whirlpool Corporation and Purdue University in celebrating more than 10 years of sustainable living insights and the ReNEWW House.

Since 2013, the 1920s vintage home - ReNEWW House - has been retrofitted for Net-Zero energy, water and waste. This collaborative experiment in sustainable living set out to address the challenges of aligning today's technology and energy-efficiency potential with homes built before the technologies existed.

Check out the lessons Whirlpool Corporation has learned so far in the Sustainability Report: https://www.whirlpoolcorp.com/2023SustainabilityReport/our-products/performance.php

