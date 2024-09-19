Anzeige
19.09.2024 15:50 Uhr
Invest in Bogota: In Just Six Months of 2024, Bogotá Has Already Raised 93% of the Total Capital Compared to 2023

  • According to the Capital Raising Report in Bogotá - First Half of 2024 from Invest in Bogotá, the city's investment promotion agency, Bogotá led with 96.9% of the total capital raised in Colombia.

  • Through 27 investment rounds, companies raised USD 452 million, close to the USD 486 million raised in 2023, which involved 88 rounds.

  • "Entrepreneurship is transforming our economy and disrupting all sectors. According to this new report, Bogota remains leading capital raising, reinforcing the city's position as the third largest platform for entrepreneurial investment in Latin America, behind São Paulo and Mexico City," said Isabella Muñoz, Executive Director of Invest in Bogotá.

  • To view the complete report, click here.

BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / A significant report on capital raising during the first half of 2024 was released on Monday by Invest in Bogotá, the city's investment promotion agency. The document reveals that Bogotá accounted for 96.9% of the capital raised in Colombia from January to June -and hosted 77% of the investment rounds.

"This gives us some reassurance and confidence, because if the entrepreneurship ecosystem continues to evolve in this way during the second half of the year, we expect those amounts to potentially double," highlighted Isabella Muñoz.

Isabella Muñoz. CEO, Invest in Bogotá.

In just six months, Bogotá raised 93% of the total investment compared to 2023, when USD 486 million was captured across various rounds. The report shows that while there are fewer rounds, companies secured larger investments per round, reflecting a more mature market.

The Fintech sector led the growth, attracting estimated investments of USD 405.4 million through 16 rounds, with startups like Nu Colombia and Simetrik standing out. The Proptech and Foodtech sectors also secured significant investments, highlighting the diverse potential of Bogotá's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Regarding the source of investment, the United States remained the leading investor in Bogotá's startups, contributing over 38% of the total investment in the city, reflecting strong international investor confidence in Bogotá's ecosystem.

Informe de Levantamiento de Capital en Bogotá. 2024-I

Bogotá Capital Raising Report. 2024-I

"The city offers an outstanding, efficient, and skilled workforce, and with Bogotá's 11 million residents, there's a large local market for these business models. We also have a strategic location, and the best cargo airport in Latin America," added Muñoz, emphasizing the city's appeal to investors.

For the report's methodology, researchers mapped tech startups headquartered in Colombia and analyzed those that raised capital from January 2021 to June 2024.

Panorámica de Bogotá

Panoramic view of Bogotá.

Contact:
Phone number: (+57) 317 780 5168
Email: info@investinbogota.org

SOURCE: Invest in Bogota



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
