eLearners Make eLearning a Daily or Weekly Habit, Voices' eLearning Report Finds

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Voices, the world's leading voice over marketplace, published Click, Learn, Repeat, a new report which found that eLearners are highly motivated to achieve their learning goals, with nearly 70% participating in eLearning at least weekly or more often to achieve their goals.

Click, Learn, Repeat surveyed over 500 respondents who had recently participated in various forms of eLearning. The report explores current trends in eLearning, such as why learners participate in eLearning, how they prefer to consume content, their favored formats and tools, and more.

The report found that eLearning initiative is largely driven by the pursuit of career advancement (60%) and to develop personal interests or hobbies (58%). Learners also turn to eLearning for academic purposes (45%), certification programs (32%), learning new technologies or software (34%), and learning new languages (25%).

Other key findings from the report include:

Learners are willing to invest in their growth : 22% have invested up to $500 in eLearning courses, 22% have invested between $500-$999 in eLearning, and 30% have invested $1000 or more in eLearning. 26% said they only participate in free eLearning.

YouTube leads the way as the go-to platform for self-directed eLearning, with 57% of learners turning to it for educational content. Social media overall is a frequently accessed educational resource, with 90% of learners said they search for or consume educational content on social media.

Interactive eLearning is more popular among the younger age group: 40% of respondents aged 18-29 said interactive eLearning is one of their preferred formats, compared to 27% of those aged 45-60.

Audio greatly assists in retaining information: 83% of learners prefer courses with audio narration alongside visual content, and 80% said they prefer one consistent narrator voice for large volumes of material.

AI is transforming audio in eLearning: 65% of learners report they can't distinguish between AI-generated narration and a real human voice.

"Technology-driven learning is finding creative ways to keep people engaged in continuous learning. Today's eLearning landscape provides opportunities that are educational, engaging, and available in convenient and creative formats that allow learning to conform to different lifestyles," says Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager, Brand Communications."People care about achieving their goals and eLearning platforms that offer flexible and immersive content - whether through video, gamified modules, or even augmented or virtual reality - are empowering learners to do just that, on their own terms."

The full report can be read here: https://www.voices.com/company/press/reports/press-reports-elearning-trends.

