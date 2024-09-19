Anzeige
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
PR Newswire
19.09.2024 15:54 Uhr
ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Share subscription due to directed set-off issues

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The company's Board of Directors has, based on the registered issue authorization from the Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2023, during the Board meeting on May 12, 2024, decided on a new issue with payment by set-off. According to the decision, a total of 147,000 new Zinzino B shares have been issued with payment by way of set-off of the claim to Xelliss Luxembourg SA, Xelliss North America and Prolex Technologies SA. The transaction is linked to the acquisition of the assets of the Xelliss group on 2024-05-12.

In accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2024, 110,270 new Zinzino B shares have been issued with payment by way of set-off of the claim to Enhanzz AG. The transaction is linked to the acquisition of Enhanzz Global AG/Enhanzz IP AG in 2022.

Through the directed issues, the number of B shares in the company increases by a total of 257 270 to a total of 29 451 599. The total number of shares after the increase amounts to 34,564,991. The dilution amounts to 0.7 percent, calculated on the number of total shares in the company upon completion of the directed issues. Zinzino's share capital increases through the directed issues by SEK 25,727 to SEK 3,456,499.10.

For more information please contact:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Images for free publication: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--share-subscription-due-to-directed-set-off-issues,c4040060

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4040060/97e90c63c026f50f.pdf

PR Increase in share capital 2024-09-18

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-share-subscription-due-to-directed-set-off-issues-302253247.html

