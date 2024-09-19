Mobile Kitchen Solutions, Division of Rental Solutions and Events LLC, Announces Partnership with Major National MotorSports Event

ELDERSBURG, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Tom Brown Jr., President of Sales and Operations, states Mobile Kitchen Solutions is working with our manufacturer to provide 13 fully equipped mobile kitchen trailers built to our customer's specifications for Teams, F&B, and facilities onsite for a major motorsport event in Las Vegas.

RSE / MKS Manufacturing Facility

RSE/MKS provides turnkey kitchen trailers rentals, Modular facilities and equipment for renovations, events, expanded operations and disaster relief

"Our mobile trailers will be fully functional kitchens with fire suppression systems, climate control, ovens, ranges, fryers, sinks refrigeration, and freezer equipment. In addition, MKS is also providing large walk-in refrigeration units and mobile dishwashers to support the kitchen compound," Tom Brown Jr. states.

Ed Asher, National Sales Manager, and Jerry Stroup, National Operations Manager will collaborate with our client up to and throughout these events to provide the equipment and services for a seamless and successful event.

Tom Brown Sr., CEO of RSE and MKS, states, "We are proud to be the mobile kitchen trailers, dishwasher, and refrigeration provider for this international motorsport race and future projects in 2025 and beyond in the motorsports and entertainment industry nationwide." Rental Solutions continues to expand its inventory and brand nationwide, providing Mobile Kitchen Structures, trailers, and modular units for the Sports, Hospitality, Event, and Emergency Relief Industries including temporary kitchen and dining facilities during short- and long-term building/kitchen renovation projects.

About Mobile Kitchen Solutions: RSE/MKS provides various innovative equipment and industry-leading customer turnkey services. From temporary kitchens to mobile dishwashing and refrigeration, Mobile Kitchen Solutions is renowned for its commitment to customer service and satisfaction. RSE/MKS currently provides rentals and support for private, public, and government projects nationwide.

