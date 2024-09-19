Stenograph, LLC: Stenograph Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance for Enterprise Solutions

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Stenograph®, LLC, the industry leader in legal transcription technology, is proud to announce it has successfully earned SOC 2 Type II certification, in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for Systems and Organization Controls (SOC), for its suite of enterprise products including MAXScribe, Phoenix, CaseTestify, and YesLaw. This achievement is another milestone illustrating Stenograph's dedication to customer data privacy and security, which further positions the company to serve enterprises of any size.

The SOC 2 Type II certification provides detailed information and independent assurance about the controls specific to security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems used to handle user data as well the confidentiality and privacy of the information.

"Our customers entrust us with sensitive and confidential data and rely on our secure platform for their operations. Achieving this milestone reflects our commitment to Customer Focus, a core value of Stenograph," said Thaly Palanisamy, President of Stenograph. "This certification is a significant milestone in Stenograph's journey to provide comprehensive digital solutions to a wide range of customer base - individual customers, Court Reporting Agencies, Courts and Government bodies, in a safe and secure manner."

For more information on Stenograph's enterprise solutions, contact the Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Ron DaLessio, by phone at (630) 447-8508 or by email at rdalessio@stenograph.com.

About Stenograph, LLC

Stenograph is a market leader in providing technology solutions for the legal transcription industry. For over 85 years, we have built our reputation by leading the industry in technical innovation, quality, and exceptional service. For questions about Stenograph, contact Mark Kuczora, Vice President of Marketing, at mkuczora@stenograph.com or call (800) 323-4247.

Contact Information

Mark Kuczora

VP of Marketing

mkuczora@stenograph.com

630-222-1368

SOURCE: Stenograph, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.