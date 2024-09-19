Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Expands Services With Permanent Placement Jobs

Empowering healthcare professionals with more opportunities to enhance patient care.

GERMANTOWN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Travel Nurses, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of a new service line: permanent placement jobs. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, reflecting its commitment to offering a broad range of career opportunities for healthcare professionals and enhancing patient care nationwide.

Travel Nurses, Inc. Logo

Travel Nurses, Inc. Logo
Logo for new permanent placement jobs product line.



For years, Travel Nurses, Inc. has dedicated itself to delivering exceptional staffing solutions for travel and PRN positions. With the introduction of permanent placement services, Travel Nurses, Inc. is now positioned to support healthcare professionals in securing long-term career opportunities while continuing to uphold its mission and vision of positively impacting patient care.

"Our vision has always been centered around enhancing patient care by providing top-notch healthcare professionals to facilities across the country," said Bryan Burnett, president and chief executive officer of Travel Nurses, Inc. "The addition of permanent placement jobs to our service offerings allows us to further our mission by supporting the career growth of our professionals while continuing to ensure that patient care remains at the forefront of everything we do."

The new service line will enable healthcare facilities to access a broader talent pool for permanent positions. This includes roles across various specialties and settings. By diversifying its service offerings, the company aims to provide more value to both healthcare professionals and the facilities they serve.

For more information about Travel Nurses, Inc. and the new permanent placement job services, please visit our website or contact us at hello@travelnursesinc.com.

Contact Information

Anna Joy Tamayo
Community and PR Manager
annajoy@travelnursesinc.com
901-347-0271

Catherine Knoll
Vice President of Marketing
catherine.knoll@travelnursesinc.com
901-425-1636

SOURCE: Travel Nurses, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.