Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Expands Services With Permanent Placement Jobs

Empowering healthcare professionals with more opportunities to enhance patient care.

GERMANTOWN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Travel Nurses, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of a new service line: permanent placement jobs. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, reflecting its commitment to offering a broad range of career opportunities for healthcare professionals and enhancing patient care nationwide.





For years, Travel Nurses, Inc. has dedicated itself to delivering exceptional staffing solutions for travel and PRN positions. With the introduction of permanent placement services, Travel Nurses, Inc. is now positioned to support healthcare professionals in securing long-term career opportunities while continuing to uphold its mission and vision of positively impacting patient care.

"Our vision has always been centered around enhancing patient care by providing top-notch healthcare professionals to facilities across the country," said Bryan Burnett, president and chief executive officer of Travel Nurses, Inc. "The addition of permanent placement jobs to our service offerings allows us to further our mission by supporting the career growth of our professionals while continuing to ensure that patient care remains at the forefront of everything we do."

The new service line will enable healthcare facilities to access a broader talent pool for permanent positions. This includes roles across various specialties and settings. By diversifying its service offerings, the company aims to provide more value to both healthcare professionals and the facilities they serve.

For more information about Travel Nurses, Inc. and the new permanent placement job services, please visit our website or contact us at hello@travelnursesinc.com.

