Funding will boost environmental sustainability education globally

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced a two-year partnership with the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), a leader in promoting environmental education and sustainable development in schools worldwide. PPG will provide a $150,000 community engagement grant to help expand FEE's programs, which focus on climate change education through UNESCO's Greening Education Partnership (GEP). The partnership is part of PPG's global commitment to invest $5 million in environmental sustainability education by 2030.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919608721/en/

PPG has announced a partnership with the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), a leader in promoting environmental education and sustainable development in schools worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are proud to partner with FEE to empower the next generation with the knowledge and skills needed to tackle climate change," said Peter Votruba-Drzal, PPG vice president, Global Sustainability. Through this collaboration, we aim to support the development and dissemination of high-quality educational resources that will reach students across the globe, inspiring them to become the environmental stewards of tomorrow."

The funding provided by PPG will support the creation and release of new educational materials, including a comprehensive "Eco-Schools" handbook, instructional videos, online courses and training materials for teachers. These resources will be available in multiple languages, including English, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese and French, to ensure broad accessibility.

Copenhagen-based FEE, as the coordinator of the Greening Education Partnership, is committed to achieving UNESCO's ambitious goal of accrediting 50% of all schools to a green school scheme by 2030 and doubling the number of countries that include climate education in their school curricula.

"Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and education plays a pivotal role in addressing it," said Daniel Schaffer, FEE's chief executive officer. "With the support of PPG, we will use the best experience and approaches from our global Eco-Schools network in the creation of new tools and materials in multiple languages. These will enable schools, young people and their communities worldwide to learn about and address immediate climate change challenges and develop long-term environmental stewardship and sustainability practices."

This partnership represents PPG's first global support initiative in environmental education, with the potential to impact 30,000 schools, 75,000 teachers, and 1 million students worldwide, ensuring a lasting legacy in the fight against climate change.

Visit PPG's 2023 ESG Report to learn more about the company's commitment to sustainability.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $17.5 million in 2023, supporting hundreds of organizations across nearly 40 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow tomorrow's STEM innovators and skilled workforce in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at communities.ppg.com.

About Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE)

Founded in 1981, the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) stands as one of the world's largest environmental education networks with over 100 member organisations across 81 countries. As a non-governmental, non-profit entity, FEE champions sustainable development through comprehensive environmental education. Their mission is to engage and empower individuals globally, working in close collaboration with members and partners. To learn more, visit fee.global.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $18.2 billion in 2023. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Community Affairs

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919608721/en/

Contacts:

PG Media Contact:

Andrew Wood

Corporate Communications, EMEA

+31 6 5121 6579

awood@ppg.com

www.ppg.com