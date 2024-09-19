BVIRAL Launches Innovative Creator Platform: CreatorPerks.com

Unlocking Exclusive Deals for Creators Worldwide
NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / BVIRAL is proud to announce the launch of CreatorPerks.com. A new, innovative platform designed to connect popular creator economy products and services to thousands of existing and aspiring creators. By connecting the two, CreatorPerks.com will be able to serve exclusive deals on products and services creators would not be able to access anywhere else.
A BVIRAL Company
"CreatorPerks.com was inspired by the massive amount of new products and services emerging within the creator economy. Given the rapid growth in this space, we found that creators often have a hard time staying up to date on the latest tools and services they could leverage, but they also are looking for great deals as young entrepreneurs. CreatorPerks.com allows us to not only aggregate these resources but offer creators exclusive deals in addition to providing valuable exposure to brands looking to capitalize on the $150B+ creator economy," said Rania Hill, Managing Director of CreatorPerks.com.
Features and Benefits of CreatorPerks.com Include:
Instant access to exclusive deals
Promotional opportunities for Creator Economy products and services
Easy discovery of resources from equipment, AI editing software, financial services, events and more
CreatorPerks.com is currently accepting BETA members by offering a free year of access when they use coupon code PRESS.
About BVIRAL
BVIRAL is one of the fastest-growing content licensing companies in the world, signing thousands of videos each month. BVIRAL provides content licensing subscriptions to brands, creators, and publishers of all kinds. BVIRAL's content receives over 500 billion views each year, with an exclusive library of over 55,000 viral clips.
