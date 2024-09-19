Market research with 10,000 global consumers indicates increasing desire for choice, flexibility and cost savings with multi-provider travel bookings.

The research commissioned by eDreams ODIGEO and conducted by a market research firm reveals a notable 82% increase in travelers seeking to compare and combine multiple airlines or hotels before booking, as opposed to defaulting to a single airline or hotel offering.

Only 3% of consumers choose not to consider multiple airlines and hotels before booking, significantly down from 17% in 2021, reflecting a strong post-pandemic desire for choice.

Booking data from the world's largest travel subscription platform also highlights this trend, with bookings that include flights operated by multiple airlines within a single itinerary having more than doubled over the past three years.

New market research commissioned by leading travel subscription company eDreams ODIGEO, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of its flagship brand eDreams, has uncovered a significant shift in consumer preferences towards greater choice and flexibility in travel bookings.

The study, involving 10,000 global participants -including 2,000 from the USA- reveals that an overwhelming majority of consumers (84%) prioritise having multiple travel options to choose from, actively seeking to compare and combine multiple airlines and hotels rather than defaulting to a single provider's offering.

Notably, only 3% of consumers report not considering multiple airlines and hotels before making a booking, a remarkable 82% decrease from 17% in 2021. This sharp decline underscores the growing importance consumers place on choice in their travel arrangements. The findings suggest that today's consumers are eager to find travel options that best fit their itineraries and budgets, reflecting a strong preference for flexibility and value. Data from eDreams ODIGEO, the world's largest travel subscription platform, supports this trend, showing that bookings including flights operated by multiple airlines within a single itinerary have more than doubled since 2021.

Dana Dunne, CEO of eDreams ODIGEO said"Consumers don't just value choice-they demand and expect it. A century ago, offering "any color car as long as it's black" may have sufficed, but this simply doesn't hold up in today's fast-paced, digital world. This latest market research confirms that the travel industry is no exception. Today's travelers are no longer content with being confined to the limited options of a single airline or hotel chain. They seek the freedom to explore and compare the entire global travel market, and tailor their journeys to their unique preferences. The digital age has enabled this and changed consumers' behavior forever. This is why they are turning to platforms that can deliver this expansive, flexible experience. As we look ahead, this trend will only continue to grow, with advancements in technology further empowering consumers to make informed, customised travel decisions. We see this in all forms of our lives, including in travel. As independent retailers of travel products and services, we are uniquely positioned to meet this demand, offering a one-stop-shop for travelers who want to have the entire market at their fingertips."

For more information, click here.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is the world's leading travel subscription platform and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four renowned online travel agency brands eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo it serves more than 20 million customers per year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with nearly 700 airlines. The business conceptualised Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has topped 6.2 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, cruises, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919072871/en/

Contacts:

eDreamspressoffice@instinctif.com