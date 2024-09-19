UK-based energy think tank Ember says it expects 593 GW of solar to be added throughout the world this year - 29% more than in 2023. It says 292 GW were installed by the end of July. The world is on track to reach 593 GW of new solar installations by the end of 2024, according to a new report by energy think tank Ember. This figure would be a 29% increase on last year's installations. The report, which bases its estimates upon monthly solar capacity data from 15 countries and Chinese export data to remaining nations, says this would surpass most industry forecasts. It adds an estimated 292 GW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...