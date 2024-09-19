Hyper Photonix, a leading supplier of Silicon Photonics (SiP) optical transceivers, announced its participation in the Ethernet Alliance interoperability demonstrations at the upcoming European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC 2024) taking place in Frankfurt, Germany September 22-25, 2024. The company will highlight its cutting-edge 400G and 800G Hyper Silicon photonics transceivers in live demonstrations alongside other key industry players.

"Hyper Photonix is pleased to participate in the Ethernet Alliance demo at the ECOC 2024 conference in Frankfurt," said Xavier Clairardin, CEO of Hyper Photonix. "Like in previous years, this is a great opportunity for Hyper Photonix to showcase its range of 400G and 800G Hyper Silicon photonics transceivers in various form-factors, including DSP and LPO designs, in an industry-wide live demonstration that highlights Ethernet product interoperability across various host switching platforms and test equipment solutions. Our company is at the forefront of optical networking technology and brings innovative high-speed and low power Silicon Photonics optical connectivity solutions critically needed in demanding AI/ML applications today and in the future."

As the demand for higher bandwidth and energy efficiency intensifies with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) deployments, Hyper Photonix is continuously innovating and its most recent developments in Linear-drive Pluggable Optics (LPO) leverages its Hyper Silicon platform to deliver low power transceivers ranging from 4.5W at 400G and 9W at 800G and DSP-comparable TDECQ and BER performance.

Visitors to ECOC 2024 are invited to attend the Ethernet Alliance Booth A3 where Hyper Photonix's technology will be on live display.

For more information about Hyper Photonix, visit www.hyperphotonix.com.

About Hyper Photonix: Hyper Photonix is a leading provider of Silicon Photonics solutions for data center and telecommunications applications. Leveraging its proprietary Hyper Silicon platform, Hyper Photonix delivers high-performance, low-power optical transceivers that enable the next generation of high-speed connectivity. With a focus on innovation and reliability, Hyper Photonix is shaping the future of optical networking.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919283906/en/

Contacts:

Interprose for Hyper Photonix

Phone: +1 (703) 509-5412

viviankelly@interprosepr.com