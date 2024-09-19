Smile CDR Inc. : Smile Digital Health Completes Drummond Group's Payer and Patient Access FHIR Recertification 2024

Drummond Group recertification, powered by Touchstone, verifies Smile's development of payer implementations based on the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Smile Digital Health (Smile), a leading Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) health data platform and exchange solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved the Drummond Group's Payer and Patient Access FHIR recertification, powered by Touchstone. This achievement reaffirms Smile's commitment to data interoperability, following our initial certification in June 2021, and underscores our ongoing mission to empower healthcare organizations with seamless access to critical health information.

Smile Digital Health is a complete, collaborative and comprehensive health data fabric and integration platform.

The Drummond Group's Payer and Patient Access FHIR recertification validates Smile's compliance with the stringent standards set forth for secure and efficient health data exchange. By achieving this recertification, Smile Digital Health demonstrates its commitment to enabling healthcare payers and patients to access, share, and utilize health data in a way that improves care coordination and outcomes.

"Securing the Drummond Group's Payer and Patient Access FHIR Certification is once again a significant achievement that highlights our relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare interoperability," said Duncan Weatherston, CEO, Smile Digital Health. "Our focus is on simplifying the connection between patients, healthcare professionals and payers, ensuring seamless data integration and compliance with CMS standards. This certification highlights our dedication to providing robust and innovative solutions that facilitate effective data sharing and improve patient outcomes."

"Achieving the Payer and Patient Access FHIR Certification is a testament to Smile Digital Health's dedication to advancing healthcare interoperability," said James Threatte, Director of Drummond's ONC Authorized Test Lab. "This certification underscores their commitment to meeting the highest standards of secure and efficient health data exchange, empowering both payers and patients with the tools necessary to enhance care coordination and outcomes.

The Payer and Patient Access FHIR Certification is designed to ensure that health IT solutions meet the necessary requirements for secure and interoperable health data exchange. This certification is particularly significant as it supports the goals of the 21st Century Cures Act, which mandates that patients have access to their health information and that payers facilitate the seamless exchange of health data.

With this recertification, Smile Digital Health is well-positioned to support healthcare organizations in meeting regulatory requirements and advancing their interoperability initiatives. The company's solutions are designed to provide robust, scalable, and secure health data exchange capabilities, empowering organizations to enhance patient care, improve operational efficiency, and achieve better health outcomes."

About Drummond Group

Drummond Group LLC www.drummondgroup.com offers comprehensive compliance, security, risk management, surveillance, and education services to healthcare, financial and other regulated industries. As an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) and an Accredited Test Lab (ATL) within the Office of the National Coordinator Health IT Certification Program, Drummond specializes in working with health IT developers to test and/or certify their software for use by healthcare providers in regulatory programs. We bring thought leadership, expertise, practical tools, and partnership to the compliance and assessment processes for our clients to feel secure about the ways in which they share their organizations' sensitive and private data. Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1. The Drummond Payer and Patient Access FHIR® Certification program is a private, voluntary program and is not approved, endorsed, or authorized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or the Department of Health and Human Services.

2. HL7® and FHIR® are the registered trademarks of Health Level Seven International and their use of these trademarks does not constitute an endorsement by HL7.

About Smile Digital Health

Smile Digital Health is a people-first healthcare solutions company dedicated to unlocking data throughout the health journey, enabling healthcare organizations to focus on delivering enhanced services instead of managing healthcare data. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data platform fuels healthcare's digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7® FHIR® standard-based clinical data repository, our solution suite makes unifying, enriching and elevating data, while also complying with mandates, a reality. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through the intelligent use of information, and creating BetterGlobalHealth overall. For more information, visit SmileDigitalHealth.com.

