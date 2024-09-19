Quick Electricity is Streamlining How Texas Businesses Source Electricity Rates and Plans

With dedicated resources for businesses big and small, Quick Electricity is doing its part to streamline corporate energy plans and keep commercial electricity costs in check

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Quick Electricity, an energy broker based in Fort Worth, Texas, is making it easier than ever for Texas businesses to search, compare, and select energy plans that meet their budget and operational needs.

Since its founding in 2013, Quick Electricity has remained at the forefront of brokering energy plans for residential clientele, as well as business and commercial units. This includes professional guidance on selecting an optimal energy plan for office buildings, restaurants, hospitals, schools, and more. "As a proud Texan myself, I know how overwhelming it can feel to navigate the state's free energy market," said Mary Pressler, founder of Quick Electricity. "Our goal is to make this process easier for not just everyday consumers but businesses as well."

Key to optimizing the search for businesses is providing resources that acknowledge the distinct difference between residential and commercial electricity plans. For example, large businesses that don't qualify to choose an energy plan online can request custom quotes directly via Quick Electricity's website. Businesses can also work one-on-one with the company's energy plan experts to identify key cost-saving opportunities.

Some of the additional benefits that Quick Electricity offers its business clients include:

Comprehensive energy assessments to determine past and current energy needs, identify places to cut back on costs, and hone in on past billing mistakes

Access to information and tools that allow for the rapid comparison of energy plan prices across different suppliers

Expert support navigating the nuances of Texas's energy market, including statewide price trends, seasonal changes, and regulatory shifts

Personalized advice for businesses on the best times to buy or switch their plans, as well as on how to structure energy contracts to make the most of current market conditions

For businesses, particularly those with significant energy needs, Quick Electricity acts as a trusted partner in managing energy contracts and consumption. The company's brokers also provide additional value-adding services such as ongoing energy consumption analyses, bill auditing, and renewal negotiations to save businesses time and stress.

"Our goal is to help businesses identify the most cost-effective plans without sacrificing any of their energy needs. We offer a lot of custom services to make this happen, including access to Texas's best standard and renewable energy plans," Pressler said.

With more than two decades of energy brokering experience, Quick Electricity understands the challenges that Texas businesses face when choosing an electricity plan. For that reason, the company prioritizes efforts to simplify the process of comparing large, medium, and small business electricity rates.

Once plans are locked in, Quick Electricity acts as an ongoing advocate for its business clients, lending additional support as needed to keep things running smoothly. If issues arise with a supplier, the company uses its industry contacts and extensive knowledge to resolve disputes and handle problems in the most efficient manner possible. This minimizes the risk of energy disruptions and ensures constant oversight of the business-supplier relationship.

Texas business owners who would like to learn more about Quick Electricity and its electricity brokering services are invited to visit QuickElectricity.com for on-demand insights and a custom quote based on unique energy usage.

About Quick Electricity

Quick Electricity is a Texas-based electricity broker that helps individuals and businesses find the best electricity plans at the lowest rates. The company was founded in 2013 by Texan Mary Pressler and has since established itself as a trusted resource for Texans and residents of other deregulated energy states, providing individual guidance and ensuring that everyone gets the plan that makes the most sense for them.

For more information, please visit www.QuickElectricity.com.

