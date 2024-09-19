Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2024) - David Jarvis, President, Corton Capital Inc. ("Corton" or the "Company") joined Selma Thaver, Managing Director, TSX Listings, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to open the market and celebrate the launch of their new ETF (TSX: RAAA).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKXbEuxFRYw

Founded in 2018, Corton is about pursuing solutions to the ever-growing challenges people face each day in planning and securing their future. The increasing complexities of investing can be met by partnering with experienced, intelligent and specialized managers that are appropriately sized to take advantage of scale while still having the flexibility to generate differentiated outcomes for investors. Corton provides both traditional and alternative financial products that help individuals achieve their financial goals at a risk level they are comfortable with.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223877

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange