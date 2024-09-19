Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
WKN: A1J8U3 | ISIN: SE0005034550 | Ticker-Symbol: 4M2B
19.09.2024 16:46 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm

On request of Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ), 556580-2526 Nasdaq Stockholm has
admitted the company's shares to trading with effect from 20 September 2024. 

As per today's date the company has 145,400,737 shares.

Short name:           NEOBO          
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 145,400,737       
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0005034550      
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         282798         
--------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:  556580-2526       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment             Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         SSME          
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICBClassification:

Industry code:   35 Real Estate 
-----------------------------------
Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate
-----------------------------------


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
