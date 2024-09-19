Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm

On request of Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ), 556580-2526 Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading with effect from 20 September 2024. As per today's date the company has 145,400,737 shares. Short name: NEOBO -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 145,400,737 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005034550 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 282798 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556580-2526 -------------------------------------------------------- Segment Mid cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICBClassification: Industry code: 35 Real Estate ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB