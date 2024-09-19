Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ)

At the request of Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is on September 19, 2024, and from September 20, 2024, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Last day of trading is today on September 19, 2024. Short name: NEOBO ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005034550 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 282798 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.