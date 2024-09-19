Anzeige
WKN: A1J8U3 | ISIN: SE0005034550 | Ticker-Symbol: 4M2B
GlobeNewswire
19.09.2024 16:46 Uhr
64 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ)

At the request of Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ), the trading in the company's
shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. The last day of
trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is on September 19, 2024,
and from September 20, 2024, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Last day of trading is today on September 19, 2024.

Short name:   NEOBO    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0005034550
----------------------------
Order book ID: 282798   
----------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
