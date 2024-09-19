Average home solar prices are $2. 69 per watt, said EnergySage. From pv magazine USA Prices for residential solar installations are hovering around an all-time low, said marketplace platform EnergySage in its upcoming Marketplace Report. Average prices on the EnergySage platform were $2. 69 per watt for the first half of 2024, declining 4% from the second half of 2023. This is only 1% higher than the all-time low of $2. 67 per watt in the first half of 2021, when U. S. residential solar experienced one of its largest growth cycles in history. EnergySage operates a Solar Calculator that helps solar ...

