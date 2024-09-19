Anzeige
19.09.2024 17:06 Uhr
Agroicone: Brazilian second crop corn reduces GHG and improves food security, says Nature Sustainability study

A study coordinated by Agroicone in partnership with national and international researchers points out that the second crop corn ethanol production system provides renewable and affordable energy, animal feed, contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, in addition to improving food security.

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A study recently published in the renowned journal Nature has revealed the benefits of Brazil's second-crop corn ethanol production system, highlighting its harmony with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This study was developed by Agroicone in partnership with Angelo Gurgel (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Joaquim E. A. Seabra and Rosana Galindo (UNICAMP), Lee R. Lynd (Thayer School of Engineering, Dartmouth College).

The research aimed to evaluate in a very careful way the socioeconomic and environmental impacts of the energy and food production system that is rapidly expanding in Brazil and drawing attention on a global scale. The production of corn ethanol in Brazil, despite its fast and short history, has already reached 6.3 billion liters in 2024, with an expectation of reaching between 13 and 15 billion liters in 2032 according to the EPE. In addition to the production expansion, there are plans to complement the carbon capture and storage system (BECCS), which may be the first project of its kind in Latin America and the world.

The environmental analysis looked at 18 intermediate indicators and three final indicators (Ecosystems, Human Health and Resource Availability). Two other models were used for socioeconomic indicators, with a main focus on the well-being and food security of the poorest families in Brazil and in the world. Finally, the results were also related to the SDGs.

Main results
The study indicates that the second crop corn ethanol production system provides renewable and affordable energy, with an additional annual production of five billion liters of ethanol and 600 GWh of electricity, in addition to four million tons of inputs for animal feed. In addition, the practice contributes significantly to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, estimated at between 9.3 million and 13.2 million tons of CO2, and land-saving effect of 160,000 hectares.

The analysis used advanced Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) methods and computable general equilibrium (CGE) models, providing a comprehensive view of the socioeconomic and environmental impacts of the second crop corn ethanol production system in Brazil. The research underlines the importance of integrated assessments that address a full spectrum of impacts, including macroeconomic, food security, human health, ecosystems, and effects on low-income populations. This look was essential to elevate the publication to one of the most respected journals in the area.

Thus, the unprecedented study concludes that there is solid evidence on the benefits of this bioenergy production system that combines sustainable agricultural practices and cutting-edge technologies, significantly contributing to the energy transition and sustainable development.

For more information, the full article can be accessed in Nature through this link: (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41893-024-01424-5?fromPaywallRec=true)

About Agroicone Agroicone
Agroicone is an organization that generates knowledge and solutions to transform Brazilian agriculture in the face of the global challenges of sustainable development. It operates in five strategic areas: i) international trade and global issues; ii) sustainability and territorial intelligence; iii) public policies; iv) business, markets and financing; and v) technologies in agro chains. Agroicone is formed by a multidisciplinary team, with extensive competence in the economic, regulatory/legal, territorial, socio-environmental and communication areas. More information: www.agroicone.com.br

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brazilian-second-crop-corn-reduces-ghg-and-improves-food-security-says-nature-sustainability-study-302253332.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
