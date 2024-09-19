$CATI and $HMSTR Set to List on Bybit: Expanding the TON Blockchain Offerings

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to remind its community about the upcoming listings of $CATI and $HMSTR. These tokens, native to the popular Telegram-based games Catizen and Hamster Kombat, respectively, are set to join Bybit's growing list of innovative projects on the TON Blockchain.

Explore the Worlds of $CATI and $HMSTR

$CATI is the driving force behind Catizen, a blockchain-powered virtual cat city where players can earn $CATI through immersive gameplay and in-game activities. Meanwhile, $HMSTR fuels Hamster Kombat, a fast-growing Telegram mini-game that's capturing the attention of crypto enthusiasts worldwide. Both games offer a unique Tag-to-Earn feature, rewarding users for tagging specific in-game elements, which adds a new layer of engagement to the gaming experience and helps grow their communities.

"We're thrilled to welcome $CATI and $HMSTR to the Bybit family. These innovative projects represent the future of the TON ecosystem, and we're proud to provide our users with the opportunity to participate in their growth," said Emily Bao, Head of Spot Market and Web3 at Bybit. "Bybit's commitment to supporting promising projects and fostering a vibrant trading environment remains unwavering."

Trade $CATI and $HMSTR on Bybit

Bybit provides a secure and reliable platform for trading, offering users peace of mind with its strong emphasis on security. In addition to security, Bybit offers early access to promising projects such as $CATI and $HMSTR, giving its users the chance to engage with emerging communities within the growing blockchain gaming space. These listings highlight Bybit's ongoing commitment to supporting innovative projects on the TON Blockchain.

Key Dates to Watch:

$CATI

Spot Pre-Market: https://www.bybit.com/en/trade/spot/pre-market/detail?token=CATI

Perpetual Pre-Market: https://www.bybit.com/trade/usdt/CATIUSDT

Official Spot Listing: September 20, 2024: https://www.bybit.com/en/trade/spot/token-splash/detail?code=20240913045655

$HMSTR

Spot Pre-Market: https://www.bybit.com/en/trade/spot/pre-market/detail?token=HMSTR

Perpetual Pre-Market: https://www.bybit.com/trade/usdt/HMSTRUSDT

Official Spot Listing: September 26, 2024: https://www.bybit.com/en/trade/spot/token-splash/detail?code=20240918061036&ref=ARRQOO

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cati-and-hmstr-set-to-list-on-bybit-expanding-the-ton-blockchain-offerings-302253345.html