Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.09.2024 17:18 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

$CATI and $HMSTR Set to List on Bybit: Expanding the TON Blockchain Offerings

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to remind its community about the upcoming listings of $CATI and $HMSTR. These tokens, native to the popular Telegram-based games Catizen and Hamster Kombat, respectively, are set to join Bybit's growing list of innovative projects on the TON Blockchain.

Bybit Logo

Explore the Worlds of $CATI and $HMSTR

$CATI is the driving force behind Catizen, a blockchain-powered virtual cat city where players can earn $CATI through immersive gameplay and in-game activities. Meanwhile, $HMSTR fuels Hamster Kombat, a fast-growing Telegram mini-game that's capturing the attention of crypto enthusiasts worldwide. Both games offer a unique Tag-to-Earn feature, rewarding users for tagging specific in-game elements, which adds a new layer of engagement to the gaming experience and helps grow their communities.

"We're thrilled to welcome $CATI and $HMSTR to the Bybit family. These innovative projects represent the future of the TON ecosystem, and we're proud to provide our users with the opportunity to participate in their growth," said Emily Bao, Head of Spot Market and Web3 at Bybit. "Bybit's commitment to supporting promising projects and fostering a vibrant trading environment remains unwavering."

Trade $CATI and $HMSTR on Bybit

Bybit provides a secure and reliable platform for trading, offering users peace of mind with its strong emphasis on security. In addition to security, Bybit offers early access to promising projects such as $CATI and $HMSTR, giving its users the chance to engage with emerging communities within the growing blockchain gaming space. These listings highlight Bybit's ongoing commitment to supporting innovative projects on the TON Blockchain.

Key Dates to Watch:

$CATI

  • Spot Pre-Market: https://www.bybit.com/en/trade/spot/pre-market/detail?token=CATI
  • Perpetual Pre-Market: https://www.bybit.com/trade/usdt/CATIUSDT
  • Official Spot Listing: September 20, 2024: https://www.bybit.com/en/trade/spot/token-splash/detail?code=20240913045655

$HMSTR

  • Spot Pre-Market: https://www.bybit.com/en/trade/spot/pre-market/detail?token=HMSTR
  • Perpetual Pre-Market: https://www.bybit.com/trade/usdt/HMSTRUSDT
  • Official Spot Listing: September 26, 2024: https://www.bybit.com/en/trade/spot/token-splash/detail?code=20240918061036&ref=ARRQOO

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cati-and-hmstr-set-to-list-on-bybit-expanding-the-ton-blockchain-offerings-302253345.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.