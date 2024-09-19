Aplitop and Soltec have partnered to develop a computer-aided design (CAD) plugin application aimed at simplifying the planning process and reducing earth-moving operations, measurements, and the relocation of solar trackers in ground-mounted PV projects. From pv magazine Spain Aplitop, a Spain-based developer of civil engineering software, has teamed up with Soltec to launch TcpMDT Photovoltaic, an application designed to optimize topographical work in solar installation projects. The app, created as a CAD plugin, aims to streamline planning, reduce earth-moving operations, and simplify measurements ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...