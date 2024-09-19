John Galt Solutions Unveils Galt Connect: Linking Supply Chain Solutions and Innovators in a Centralized Hub

Application Marketplace Provides Atlas Customers a Single Source to Discover and Explore Approved Application Extensions

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, today announced the launch of Galt Connect, an innovative hub connecting Atlas Planning Platform customers with technology partners and solution extensions to enhance their supply chain planning strategies and elevate operations.

Building on the significant momentum in the growth of John Galt Solutions' global partner ecosystem and the increasing demand for its advanced supply chain planning solutions, the company recently released Galt Connect, a dynamic and fast-growing resource center for Atlas Planning Platform customers. The new hub provides an essential link for businesses to easily access a wide range of expertise both from John Galt's innovative technology partners and consulting and advisory partners.

Galt Connect is seamlessly accessible from within the Atlas Planning Platform and the John Galt Solutions website, offering supply chain teams a single source to explore and leverage a diverse array of technology partners and solutions. This strategic addition allows organizations to explore multiple capabilities across a broad enterprise ecosystem to help them leverage innovations across transportation planning and visibility, detailed production scheduling, environmental and sustainability impacts, manufacturing execution systems (MES) and many more.

"We launched Galt Connect as an evolution of our open platform, to make it even easier for customers to quickly discover and connect to a wide range of solutions and services from our global partner community in one accessible hub," said Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions. "By bringing together our expanding and diverse network of forward-thinking partners in a centralized hub, we are enabling companies across all sizes and industries to gain even more value, and empowering businesses to tackle their unique supply chain challenges."

The launch of Galt Connect ushers in a new era of collaboration for supply chain leaders, reinforcing the importance of strategic partnerships in shaping the future of the industry.

"Our partners are integral to PlanetTogether, and we are excited to strengthen our collaboration with John Galt Solutions," said Nick Sorrentino, Manager, Tech Partnerships at PlanetTogether. "Galt Connect makes it easier for companies to discover our offerings, engage with us, and leverage the combined power of the Atlas Planning Platform and PlanetTogether Advanced Planning and Scheduling. Together, our solutions are uniquely positioned to power supply chain planning transformations."

For more information about Galt Connect and to explore the range of solutions available, visit Galt Connect.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit?johngalt.com.

