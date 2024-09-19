Touchless Vending Market Size to Grow USD 42330 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchless Vending Market is Segmented by Type (Food and Beverage Vending Machines, Mask Vending Machine, Toy Vending Machine), by Application (Shopping Mall, Street, Hospital, Traffic Station): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The Global Touchless Vending Market was valued at USD 19800 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 42330 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Touchless Vending Market:

The touchless vending machines market is seeing rapid growth, driven by rising demand for hygienic, contactless solutions post-pandemic, especially in public places such as shopping malls, traffic stations, and hospitals. The ability to offer convenience and reduce human interaction has made these machines popular in food and beverage, personal protective equipment (PPE), and even toy vending. Technological advancements in contactless payment systems and smart inventory management further boost adoption. However, high initial investment costs may slow market growth, especially in developing regions.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL TOUCHLESS VENDING MARKET:

Food and beverage vending machines are highly popular in locations such as hospitals, shopping malls, and traffic stations, where consumers demand quick, hygienic access to snacks and drinks. These machines, equipped with touchless payment systems, have seen increased adoption due to the convenience and enhanced hygiene they offer. In addition to traditional snacks and drinks, there is a growing trend toward healthier, premium food options in these vending machines, catering to health-conscious consumers, which further drives demand in this segment.

In shopping malls, vending machines are increasingly being used to provide convenience to shoppers, offering products ranging from snacks to toys and hygiene products. Touchless vending machines are particularly appealing due to their ability to cater to consumers who are looking for quick, contactless purchasing options while shopping. The presence of vending machines in high-traffic areas within malls ensures steady usage, and as malls look to enhance customer experiences, more advanced, interactive vending solutions are likely to be adopted.

Mask vending machines gained significant traction during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to be relevant in hospitals, airports, and other high-traffic areas. These machines offer a convenient, touchless way for people to access face masks and personal protective equipment. While demand for masks has decreased slightly post-pandemic, the continued emphasis on public health and hygiene in high-risk locations ensures that these machines maintain a stable presence. Additionally, mask vending machines are being repurposed for other hygiene products, extending their utility.

Toy vending machines are commonly seen in shopping malls and entertainment centers, offering children and families a fun, convenient way to purchase toys. These machines are especially popular in high-traffic areas such as malls and family-friendly environments, where they offer an added entertainment element. Recent trends show a shift toward integrating digital elements, such as mobile apps and touchless payment options, into toy vending machines, enhancing the user experience and making these machines more interactive and appealing to younger audiences.

In hospitals, vending machines play a crucial role in providing essential items like snacks, beverages, and personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks. Touchless vending machines, in particular, have become more popular in healthcare environments due to their ability to reduce physical contact, thereby minimizing the risk of disease transmission. These machines are strategically placed in high-traffic areas, such as waiting rooms and cafeterias, ensuring that both staff and visitors have easy access to essential items without leaving the hospital premises.

Vending machines in traffic stations, including airports, bus terminals, and train stations, are seeing increased demand as more travelers seek convenient, contactless solutions for snacks and beverages during transit. Touchless vending machines are particularly favored in these locations due to their ability to offer quick, hygienic services to large numbers of travelers. With the growing number of people using public transportation, vending machines equipped with smart technology and contactless payment options are expected to become a staple in these locations.

Touchless vending machines are also becoming a common sight on streets and in other public spaces, providing convenience for passersby. These machines offer quick access to a variety of products, including food, beverages, and even hygiene items, such as masks and sanitizers. The convenience of contactless payment and minimal human interaction aligns well with the growing consumer preference for self-service, especially in outdoor environments. The installation of vending machines in streets and public spaces is expected to continue rising, driven by urbanization and consumer demand for 24/7 access to essential goods.

TOUCHLESS VENDING MARKET SHARE

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the touchless vending machines market, driven by the high adoption rate of vending machines in countries like Japan and China, particularly in public spaces such as traffic stations and shopping malls. North America and Europe also show strong demand, especially for food and beverage vending machines in hospitals and other high-traffic areas. The Middle East and Africa are emerging markets, with increasing investments in smart city infrastructure and public health initiatives that support the adoption of touchless vending machines.

Key Companies:

Digital Media Vending International LLC

AusVendGroup

AMS Group, Inc.

LuxDisinfect

Aeguana

Vendekin

