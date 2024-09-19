Novotech, a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO), is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in the United States. This award reflects Novotech's commitment to fostering a flexible, inclusive, and innovative work environment where employees feel supported and empowered to contribute to the future of medical research.

The certification is based on direct feedback from employees and highlights the supportive and collaborative culture Novotech has built in its U.S. offices. It underscores the company's dedication to ensuring that its team members thrive, both professionally and personally.

What makes Novotech a Great Place to Work?

A welcoming and inclusive work culture where diversity is celebrated.

Opportunities for career growth, development, and learning.

A strong emphasis on flexibility and work-life balance.

A solutions-focused approached to teamwork to ensure high quality outcomes for our clients.

Recognition and appreciation of individual and team contributions to the company's success.

"Our employees are the heart of Novotech, and their satisfaction is our top priority," said Angela Edwardson, Chief People Officer of Novotech. "This certification is a testament to the environment we've worked hard to create, one where innovation thrives, and our people feel valued and supported."

The certification, while focusing on Novotech's U.S. operations, mirrors the company's global commitment to creating a positive workplace culture across all its locations. Novotech is now planning to expand this certification process to additional regions, reinforcing its dedication to making Novotech a great workplace for all employees worldwide.

"We're grateful to our U.S. team for their participation in this certification process, and to all Novotech employees for their hard work and dedication," continued Edwardson. "We look forward to celebrating many more achievements together as we continue to grow and innovate globally."

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Founded in 1997, Novotech is a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech and small to mid-sized pharma companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Global Biotech CRO Company of the Year Award 2024, CRO Leadership Award 2023, the Asia Pacific Cell Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2023, the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award 2023.

The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services including laboratories, Phase I facilities, drug development consulting, regulatory expertise, and has experience with over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. With a presence in 34 office locations and a dedicated team of 3,000+ professionals worldwide, Novotech is a trusted end-to-end strategic partner of choice.

For more information or to speak to an expert team member visit www.Novotech-CRO.com

