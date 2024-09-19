Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.09.2024 18:00 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WorldSkills Lyon 2024: Talented Winners, Long-lasting Legacy

LYON, France, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After an intense week of competition, the 47th WorldSkills Competition has officially wrapped up, marking the end of a thrilling journey for 1,400 young professionals from around the globe. For four days, participants representing nearly 70 countries and regions competed fiercely in 59 diverse skill areas, transforming Lyon's Eurexpo into a vibrant hub of craftsmanship and international talent.

WorldSkills Lyon 2024: Talented Winners, Long-lasting Legacy

From day one, the atmosphere was charged with energy as competitors showcased their expertise in sectors ranging from Manufacturing and Engineering to Fashion, Digital Technology, and Healthcare. The level of dedication and precision demonstrated throughout the week was a testament to the profound commitment these young professionals have to their trades, as well as their determination to showcase their nation's worth on the global stage.

Last night, the closing ceremony of WorldSkills Lyon 2024, held at Groupama Stadium, brought the event to an emotional close with the announcement of medalists in each skill category. Four medals were awarded in each skill: Gold Medal, Silver Medal, Bronze Medal, and the Medallion for Excellence. This ceremony underscored the core belief of the WorldSkills movement: excellence is found in diversity - diversity of profiles, backgrounds, expertise, and techniques.

The list of medalists is now available. Visit https://worldskills.org/what/competitions/worldskills-lyon-2024/results to discover the winners!

What's next?

The impact of WorldSkills Lyon 2024 extends far beyond the event itself. As the competition unfolded, and millions of people followed it in person or through media, WorldSkills Lyon 2024 spotlighted the crucial role of vocational education in today's world and in shaping our shared future. By celebrating excellence, the competition highlighted the incredible ability of youth to drive the change our world needs through their energy and dedication. The legacy of this event lies in every vocation it has sparked and every future career it has inspired. This 47th edition has once again shown the world that where there is skill, there is a way.

Media Contacts:
Alice Nahon
PR Officer
alice.nahon@publicis.com

Anne-Laure TRONC
Press Relation Manager
media@worldskillslyon2024.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510100/WorldSkills_Lyon_2024.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510103/WorldSkills_Lyon_2024.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205419/4921868/WordSkills_Lyon_Logo.jpg

WorldSkills Lyon 2024: Talented Winners, Long-lasting Legacy

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worldskills-lyon-2024-talented-winners-long-lasting-legacy-302253405.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.