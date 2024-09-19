Introducing GptPanda - a ChatGPT-Powered Slack Integration

GptPanda brings ChatGPT directly to Slack, eliminating the need for external tools

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / GptPanda - a new AI-powered integration that transforms Slack from a communication tool into a fully-automated and productivity-boosting platform - is now available. By embedding ChatGPT directly into Slack's workspace, GptPanda makes Slack smarter, giving teams real-time support where they need it most. Whether brainstorming ideas, solving technical issues, or gathering crucial insights, GptPanda operates within Slack's familiar environment, providing instant and contextually aware assistance without using external tools.

While traditional AI tools typically operate outside of the platforms where teams work, GptPanda is built natively into Slack, allowing users to interact with ChatGPT without leaving their workspace. This key difference sets GptPanda apart from its rivals, while the app also stands out for its simple integration - installation takes just two clicks. GptPanda also boasts the capacity to handle unlimited requests, making AI accessible for both routine tasks and complex inquiries.

The launch of GptPanda comes at a significant time. As companies continue to adapt to hybrid and remote work environments, the demand for integrated and intelligent solutions has never been higher. GptPanda responds to this increasing demand by offering a unique "always on" assistant that works with teams in real time, providing contextually aware responses that streamline communication.

Flexible pricing tiers, including a free version and an affordable premium plan, ensure that businesses of all sizes can leverage GptPanda's AI capabilities to boost productivity without breaking the bank. The free version of GptPanda comes with essential ChatGPT features to help improve communication and collaboration. However, the premium plan, costing just $1 per active user per month, unlocks advanced features such as contextual memory, as well as enhanced AI capabilities for more personalized assistance.

Both plans include unlimited usage, so teams can rely on GptPanda to provide as much support as needed. This differentiates GptPanda from other Slack-based ChatGPT tools, giving teams the freedom to leverage AI at any scale, without worrying about frustrating request limits. Therefore, whether teams are using GptPanda for brainstorming knowledge retrieval or for generating creative ideas, it ensures fast and accurate assistance to streamline work processes.

Mike K, Product Owner of GptPanda, explains, "Our goal was to build an AI tool that works where people already are - inside Slack. Instead of forcing teams to adapt to new systems, we've brought intelligence into the space they're already comfortable with, enhancing efficiency without adding friction."

GptPanda is available for installation now, with plans that cater to both small teams and larger enterprises. To learn more, visit https://gptpanda.io

About GptPanda

GptPanda is a cloud-based freemium tool that helps businesses integrate an AI assistant into Slack workspaces to help teams with daily tasks. The tool leverages the latest ChatGPT artificial intelligence models to alleviate communication burdens and streamline workspace management.

