InfusionPoints, LLC: InfusionPoints Achieves AWS GovCloud (US) Service Delivery Partner

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC. / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / InfusionPoints, LLC, a leading CyberSecurity Advisory, Technology, and Managed Security Services firm, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud (US) Service Delivery Partner Designation. The AWS GovCloud (US) Delivery Partners are AWS Partners who help customers architect, operate, and manage workloads in the AWS GovCloud (US) Regions to securely manage sensitive data and workloads. AWS GovCloud (US) Delivery Partners implement mission-oriented systems and applications in the AWS GovCloud (US) Regions to address compliance standards, reduce costs, drive efficiencies, and increase innovation. Additionally, these AWS Partners meet US government compliance and regulatory requirements including FedRAMP, ITAR, SRG Levels 2 and 4, CJIS Security Policy, and/or HIPAA.





"The GovCloud (US) Partner designation further expands InfusionPoints ability to assist customers in meeting their compliance goals and providing mission-critical services in the public sector." - Al Lopez, Alliance Lead.

To achieve this designation, InfusionPoints passed a rigorous technical assessment conducted by AWS. Part of this validation required demonstrating our past performance and deep understanding of AWS services within the GovCloud Region. InfusionPoints demonstrated how we leverage AWS best practices within AWS GovCloud and provided proven case studies demonstrating successful customer attestation for FedRAMP and other compliance standards. We look forward to helping many more customers achieve compliance objectives and be granted Authority to Operate (ATO).

About InfusionPoints

InfusionPoints delivers a comprehensive set of advisory and managed security services that cover the full lifecycle of CyberSecurity, from concept to operations. A proven leader in CyberSecurity since 2007, InfusionPoints combines extensive US Government security requirements knowledge with cloud expertise, advanced technology, and solid methodologies to provide customer success.

In addition, InfusionPoints is in the Amazon Partner Network (APN) and a part of the AWS Global Security Compliance Acceleration (GSCA) team. InfusionPoints is an Advanced Tier Consulting Partner as a Solution Provider, a Public Sector Solution Provider and a Public Sector Partner. We are now a part of the AWS Well-Architected Programs. We have obtained AWS Security Starter Pack, Level 1 MSSP and Government Consulting Competencies.

InfusionPoints is a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) and Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) Small Business, and has ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 17020 Certifications as well as an A2LA FedRAMP 3PAO Certification.

