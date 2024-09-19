Sappi North America Announces Strategic Leadership Changes Across Key Business Divisions

New appointments strengthen Sappi's focus on innovation, operational excellence and market growth

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, today announced the retirement of Deece Hannigan, Vice President Paper Business and several key leadership appointments, effective Oct. 1, 2024.

Mr. Hannigan's career with Sappi North America (SNA) spanned 37 years in roles with increasing responsibility in Somerset Manufacturing, Graphics Sales and Marketing, Release, Procurement and Fiber Resources before his current role of leading the entire Paper business beginning in 2000. Much of Deece's career has focused on the growth of the Somerset mill in Skowhegan, Maine, and he has been a driving force behind the transition of Sappi's business to packaging. Deece led the business strategies to convert both Paper Machines 1 and 2 at Somerset to paperboard.

To continue moving forward with SNA's growth and strategy, several longtime SNA leaders have been promoted to positions of greater responsibilities. Paul Bortolan has been named Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the Graphics, Packaging and Specialties businesses, and Sean Wallace will assume the role of Vice President of Research, Development and Sustainability. Additionally, Blue Keim has been appointed Managing Director of the Somerset mill in Skowhegan, Maine, while Gary Couture has been appointed Managing Director of the Westbrook Mill in Westbrook, Maine.

These leadership changes represent another step in Sappi's ongoing efforts to build a stronger, more agile leadership team that will help the company navigate a rapidly evolving marketplace and reinforce its position as a global leader in sustainable paper and packaging solutions.

"These appointments reflect our commitment to building a world-class team that drives both operational excellence and strategic growth," said Mike Haws, President and CEO of Sappi North America. "Each of these leaders bring a wealth of experience and have already shown a strong commitment to our company, which will ensure we continue delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to our customers. We are confident they will thrive in their new roles. We congratulate Deece on his well-deserved retirement. His invaluable contributions to our company and our people have positioned SNA to be a leader in our industry for generations to come."

All four leaders will officially assume their new roles on October 1, 2024. This transition ensures a seamless continuation of the company's growth strategy and commitment to operational excellence across its mills and business units.

