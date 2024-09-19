NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / SCS Global Services



How the EEE Standard Promotes Recycled Content and Sustainability in the Electronics Industry

From the extraction of raw materials to the disposal of e-waste, electronics have a huge impact on communities of people and the wider planet. In response, Amazon, one of the world's largest online retailers, championed the development of a new recycled content standard for electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) that aims to increase the use of recycled materials in the manufacturing of these products and reduce their environmental footprints. The new standard underpins certification for electronic and electrical products that is recognized by Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly program.

In this blog, we will explore the details of the EEE standard, why it is important, and how certification can benefit businesses that manufacture products in the covered categories. We will also answer some frequently asked questions about the standard and achieving certification.

What is the new SCS EEE recycled content standard?

Amazon worked with SCS Standards to develop this specific guidance as an annex to SCS' well-established Recycled Content Standard (SCS-103). SCS Standards is an independent standards creation organization. SCS-103 is a global standard used to verify the recycled content claims of products and materials, and the EEE annex (SCS-103A) sets specific requirements and thresholds for recycled content in electrical and electronic products, such as laptops, smartphones, speakers, and printers.

Developed through a multi-stakeholder process involving industry leaders and NGO representatives, such as Close Loop Partners, Logitech, Dell, HP, Microsoft, and others, the EEE annex reflects the best practices and innovations in the electronics industry, while also pushing for higher levels of recycled content and sustainability.

The standard underpins recycled content certification for electrical and electronic equipment, and products must have more than one source of recycled material and meet specific minimum thresholds set for each recycled material (plastics, metals, etc.) to achieve certification. The standard specifies an overall claim of the combined recycled materials as a percentage of the whole product.

Why is recycled content certification for electronics important?

By increasing the use of recycled content in electronic products and giving consumers a choice for more sustainable products, EEE recycled content certification can help drive markets for recycled materials, reduce the demand for virgin materials, conserve natural resources, and prevent e-waste from ending up in landfills or incinerators. It also helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption, and energy use associated with electronics manufacturing.

In certifying their products to the EEE standard, businesses can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and social responsibility and differentiate themselves from their competitors. They can also access new markets and customers, such as Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly Program, which recognizes products that meet high environmental standards and displays a badge on their product listings.

How can businesses engage with the EEE standard?

Companies producing or selling electrical and electronic products need trustworthy guidance about how to engage with the EEE standard, plus a clear understanding of the benefits and challenges of aligning their operations with the standard. To that end, we will walk through some of the most frequently asked questions regarding the EEE standard.

How do I know if my product is eligible for certification to the EEE standard?

The EEE standard applies to a wide range of electrical and electronic products, such as computers, tablets, phones, cameras, printers, scanners, monitors, keyboards, mice, speakers, headphones, routers, modems, smartwatches, smart speakers, and more.

A complete list of product types and their minimum recycled content thresholds (in Table 4 of the standard) can be downloaded from the SCS Standards website. The standard requires that a product have at least two different recycled material inputs, such as metals or plastics, that meet the minimum thresholds for recycled content. A product must also have a minimum total recycled content percentage, which varies depending on the product type.

What if my product type is not listed in the standard or does not meet the minimum requirements?

If your product type is not listed in the standard or does not meet the minimum requirements, you can request an interpretation or variation from SCS Standards. This is a process where organizations can provide additional information or data to justify why their product should be eligible for certification, or why an organization might need an exception or deviation from the standard.

For example, you may offer a product not listed in the standard but with a similar function and composition to another product listed. Or you may have a product that has only one recycled material input, but it forms more than 50% of the total product weight. Or you may have a product that has technical or legal limitations that prevent you from using more recycled content. In these cases, you can contact SCS Standards, and the team will review your submission and decide whether to approve or reject your request.

How do I get certified to the EEE standard and how long does it take?

Certification is broken down into the following steps:

1) Submit an application to SCS Global Services found on our website here.

2) Submit data and documentation to SCS according to the data request an SCS auditor will supply - such as your bill of materials, material input evaluation, purchasing and inventory records, legal compliance affidavit, material due diligence, and quality control procedures.

3) Undergo an on-site or virtual audit by SCS, where an auditor will verify your data and claims and identify any nonconformities or corrective actions.

4) Upon completion, you will receive a certification decision from SCS, which involves issuance of the certificate and logo, and then SCS submits the certified product information to the Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly Program. The certification process can take anywhere from two to six months, depending on the complexity and scope of the product and the availability of company data and documentation.

How do I maintain my certification and what are the costs involved?

Existing certifications must be renewed every year. This involves submitting updated data and documentation to SCS and undergoing a surveillance audit, which checks for any changes or issues with your product or your supply chain. The renewal process can take anywhere from one to three months, depending on the extent and frequency of your changes.

The costs involved in maintaining your certification include the annual fees for SCS and the Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly Program, as well as the audit fees, which vary depending on the scope and location of your audit. You can also add new products or suppliers to your certification scope at any time, which may incur additional fees.

SCS Global Services is here to help

For 40 years, SCS Global Services has served as a trusted partner and a leading provider of sustainability certification, consulting, and standards development. The Recycled Content Standard was first introduced in 1989, a response to the burgeoning interest in recycled content claims and the introduction of innovative new recycling technologies. More than three decades later, the demand for recycled products and materials continues to grow - and SCS has certified thousands of products worldwide.

If you are unsure whether certification is right for your products, we can help you better understand the certification and how it qualifies for inclusion in Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly Program. To learn more, replay our recorded webinar, "Qualify for Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly with SCS Recycled Content Certification for Electrical and Electronic Equipment."

