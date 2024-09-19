Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2024) - Marquis Who's Who honors and recognizes Gerald Lawson Gill, a retired professor from James Madison University, for his significant contributions to the field of library science over a four-decade career.

During his tenure at James Madison University from 1974 to 2010, Mr. Gill served in various capacities, including cataloger, instructor, reference librarian, business reference librarian, government documents librarian and head of reference and government documents. He progressed from instructor to professor and was ultimately honored with the title of professor emeritus upon his retirement.

Career Milestones

Mr. Gill's most significant achievement was establishing the business section of the American Library Association. This initiative grew to include more than 700 librarians, providing valuable contacts, business information and resources while becoming an inspiration for many in the field.

In recognition of his contributions, Mr. Gill received the Business Librarianship Excellence Award and the Gale Research Award from the American Library Association in 1991. He was also inducted into the Phi Beta Delta Honor Society for International Scholars in 2007.

Mr. Gill's expertise and leadership extended beyond the university, as he held diverse positions within professional organizations, including secretary of the law and political science section, chairman of the business reference services committee and chairman of the business reference services discussion group for the American Library Association. He also served as treasurer and president for the Virginia chapter of the Special Librarians Association.

Industry Contributions

Since his retirement, Mr. Gill has remained active as a consultant, lecturer and speaker for engagements sponsored by national and regional organizations. He continues to apply his skills in assessing and meeting the needs of different groups and individuals, now as an active member of the Democratic National Committee since 2016.

Mr. Gill's inclusion in Marquis Who's Who highlights his enduring impact on the library science profession. His career attests to the results of quiet effectiveness and the profound impact one individual can have on an entire field.

