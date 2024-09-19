Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
19.09.24
15:29 Uhr
1,490 Euro
+0,020
+1,36 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Sep-2024 / 17:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
19 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               19 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      150,000 
Highest price paid per share:         128.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          126.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.7263p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 336,648,152 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (336,648,152) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      127.7263p                    150,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1584               128.00      08:11:03          00071447518TRLO0      XLON 
96                128.00      09:27:11          00071450812TRLO0      XLON 
3                 128.00      09:27:11          00071450813TRLO0      XLON 
4841               128.00      09:27:11          00071450814TRLO0      XLON 
198                128.00      09:27:12          00071450815TRLO0      XLON 
8                 128.00      09:27:12          00071450816TRLO0      XLON 
1000               128.00      09:43:06          00071451790TRLO0      XLON 
3018               128.00      10:06:16          00071452577TRLO0      XLON 
60                128.00      10:18:01          00071452787TRLO0      XLON 
6921               128.00      10:18:01          00071452788TRLO0      XLON 
1478               128.00      10:18:01          00071452789TRLO0      XLON 
7911               128.00      10:18:01          00071452790TRLO0      XLON 
7139               128.00      10:18:01          00071452791TRLO0      XLON 
1355               128.00      10:18:01          00071452792TRLO0      XLON 
7958               128.00      10:18:01          00071452793TRLO0      XLON 
30                128.00      10:18:01          00071452794TRLO0      XLON 
48                128.00      10:18:01          00071452795TRLO0      XLON 
2914               128.00      11:08:26          00071454387TRLO0      XLON 
400                128.00      11:08:32          00071454388TRLO0      XLON 
422                128.00      12:26:52          00071456550TRLO0      XLON 
4079               128.00      12:26:52          00071456551TRLO0      XLON 
6840               128.00      12:26:52          00071456552TRLO0      XLON 
7394               128.00      12:26:52          00071456553TRLO0      XLON 
7097               128.00      12:26:52          00071456554TRLO0      XLON 
6300               128.00      12:28:04          00071456581TRLO0      XLON 
744                128.00      12:28:04          00071456582TRLO0      XLON 
7000               127.50      12:36:06          00071456765TRLO0      XLON 
820                127.50      12:36:06          00071456766TRLO0      XLON 
254                126.00      13:13:18          00071457943TRLO0      XLON 
4777               127.50      13:14:44          00071457987TRLO0      XLON 
371                127.50      13:14:44          00071457988TRLO0      XLON 
1347               127.50      13:14:44          00071457989TRLO0      XLON 
4000               127.50      13:30:44          00071458449TRLO0      XLON 
6728               127.50      13:59:01          00071459661TRLO0      XLON 
174                128.00      14:38:26          00071461747TRLO0      XLON 
4959               128.00      14:38:26          00071461748TRLO0      XLON 
2139               128.00      14:38:26          00071461749TRLO0      XLON 
4875               127.50      14:51:36          00071462191TRLO0      XLON 
528                127.50      14:51:36          00071462192TRLO0      XLON 
1631               127.50      14:51:36          00071462193TRLO0      XLON 
7699               127.50      15:29:11          00071463244TRLO0      XLON 
176                127.00      15:43:37          00071463708TRLO0      XLON 
8                 127.00      15:43:37          00071463709TRLO0      XLON 
872                127.00      15:43:38          00071463710TRLO0      XLON 
5444               127.00      15:45:41          00071463853TRLO0      XLON 
6845               127.00      16:05:11          00071464562TRLO0      XLON 
11                127.50      16:05:34          00071464567TRLO0      XLON 
782                127.50      16:05:34          00071464568TRLO0      XLON 
117                127.50      16:05:34          00071464569TRLO0      XLON 
767                127.50      16:05:34          00071464570TRLO0      XLON 
1920               127.50      16:05:34          00071464571TRLO0      XLON 
808                127.50      16:05:34          00071464572TRLO0      XLON 
5110               127.00      16:06:13          00071464609TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  347973 
EQS News ID:  1991891 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1991891&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2024 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
